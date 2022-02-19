Greggs set to open huge new store in Norwich

Greggs has submitted plans for the empty former Game store in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Bakery chain Greggs could open its biggest store in Norfolk after it revealed the location of its new site.

The chain looks set to take over the prominent large site formerly occupied by Game in the Back of the Inns in Norwich.

The empty unit sits on the corner of White Lion Street, almost directly opposite an existing Greggs near the main entrance to Castle Quarter.

The existing Greggs store opposite the planned new site in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

But plans submitted to Norwich City Council show the chain famous for its baked goods, including most famously sausage rolls, is set to move in on its doorstep.

The new store would be over 1,700 sq ft in size - significantly larger than most of its stores.

Greggs said the firm couldn't confirm anything just yet - but added the company would share information on a potential new store "in due course".

It also could not confirm what the new opening meant for its site nearby.

The plans show it has applied for permission to put up illuminated signage outside the store and install promotional TV screens in the windows.

Greggs is famous for its baked good including sausage rolls and steak bakes. - Credit: Greggs

It is also seeking the use of part of the pavement in both Back of the Inns and White Lion Street for outside tables and chairs.

Greggs, which is originally from Newcastle, has previously said it would be looking at a "broad range of locations" for new stores, including Norfolk.

It has also been moving into more drive-thru locations and recently opened its largest ever store in Birmingham's flagship Primark.

It currently has 23 shops in Norfolk, nine of which are in Norwich, on the high street and retail parks and at roadside service stations, and three more in Lowestoft and Beccles.

Greggs currently has 23 shops in Norfolk, nine of which are in Norwich. - Credit: HARRY RUTTER

Game had occupied the planned location for several years and before the pandemic undertook a major revamp to transform part of the unit into an arcade.

However, during the second coronavirus lockdown, the store was closed and the company vacated the site.

Agents had previously kept tight-lipped about which big brand will be taking on the large city centre shop.

However in September chartered surveyor Francis Darrah confirmed that it had received an offer from a "well-known national retailer".

