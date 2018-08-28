Search

Norfolk MPs gather in Norwich for Chamber of Commerce’s Big Debate

PUBLISHED: 10:29 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:49 10 January 2019

Norman Lamb is one of four MPs attending the Big Debate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norman Lamb is one of four MPs attending the Big Debate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A handful of the most influential names in Norfolk’s economy will be coming together for the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce’s Big Debate.

Chloe Smith, Sir Henry Bellingham, George Freeman, and Norman Lamb, will all be taking part in the debate held at OPEN on February 8, along with Fiona Ryder of TCD Media, Jeanette Wheeler of Birketts, Stuart Rimmer of East Coast College and Tom McCabe of Norfolk County Council.

The panel will debate topics from the perception of the county, diversity, to skills and Brexit.

This year a new format will be introduced where following the debate, the floor is opened up to attendees to query their MPs and council members.

A spokesperson for chamber said: “The Big Debate gives businesses the opportunity to highlight business opinion and put questions forward direct to the people who can influence change on your behalf.”

