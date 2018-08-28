Search

The Big Biz Quiz of the Year: How much have you been paying attention?

PUBLISHED: 12:00 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:00 31 December 2018

Shoppers out in force. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Shoppers out in force. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

It’s a well-documented fact that businesses have had a tough time this year.

The high street has seen stalwarts of the retail economy collapsing beneath the pressure of online competitors and lower footfall.

Likewise, the restaurant industry has been hit with low consumer confidence as major chains shut up shop across the country.

And business across the board have been battling on despite the uncertainty surrounding the future trade agreements between Britain and the European Union.

But despite this, Norfolk has braved the storm and has plenty of success stories to shout about as 2018 draws to a close.

Try your hand at our Biz Quiz, and let us know in the comments below what you believe 2019 will hold for the business world.

