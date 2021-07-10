News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Where to get a great Sunday roast in Norwich

Caroline Culot

Published: 5:45 AM July 10, 2021   
Sunday roast dinners in Norwich

Where can you get a fab Sunday roast meal with all the trimmings? - Credit: PA

Where are the best places to go for a delicious roast with all trimmings in the city?

Norwich is blessed with a range of great restaurants and pubs serving the British classic. Here are some of our favourites.

Temple Bar, 2 Unthank Road

Sunday roast in Norwich

Sunday roast dinners are a must-have meal at the end of a hard working week. - Credit: Archant

This city centre bar is renowned for its Sunday roasts which get booked up fast - so get in early to avoid disappointment.

Options include salted brisket of beef, turkey crown or pork with potatoes roasted in butter and rapeseed oil.

Cauliflower cheese, red cabbage jam and vegetables finish it off perfectly.

Woolpack Inn, Golden Ball Street

A range of roasts are available including beef, half a chicken, lamb shank as well as veggie options and smaller versions for kids.

The Lamb Inn, Lamb Yard, Orford Place

Rejowned for its fluffy 'yorkies,' perfectly roasted potatoes and lashings of gravy, the menu has all options covered as well as offering its much-loved 'triple roast'.

This is hand-carved roast beef, pork loin and turkey, with a pork, orange and fig stuffing and crisp crackling.

Unthank Arms, Unthank Road

Served with carrots, braised red cabbage, Savoy cabbage, smashed swede, roast potatoes, parsnips, Yorkshire pudding and homemade gravy, choose between pork, chicken or beef.

Vegetarian roasts Norwich

Vegetarian roasts are on the menu around Norwich - Credit: Archant

Children's roasts are available and for vegetarians, try the homemade puy lentil, walnut, orange, cranberry and sage nut roast served with roasted potatoes, roast carrots and parsnips, Savoy cabbage, braised red cabbage and vegan gravy.

Add a veggie (but not vegan) smashed swede and Yorkshire pudding as an extra.

The Sir Garnet, 36 Market Place 

Sunday roast Norwich

Where are the top places for a Sunday roast? - Credit: Archant

This popular city centre spot is a great place for a Sunday lunch before visiting the shops and they offer giant portions with tender meats, crispy roast potatoes, a Yorkshire pudding and plenty of vegetables.

