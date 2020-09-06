Search

‘It just went mad’: Lockdown boom for fitness instructor helping women transform their bodies

PUBLISHED: 10:49 06 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:12 06 September 2020

Bernie Junior. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Bernie Junior. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

You would probably think it would be impossible to pick up 130 women during lockdown. But for one personal trainer, it has never been easier.

Bernie Junior training with his clients on Eaton Park. Picture: Bernie Junior FitnessBernie Junior training with his clients on Eaton Park. Picture: Bernie Junior Fitness

Women from across Norfolk have been catching onto the Bernie Junior Fitness craze, which has been helping them transform their bodies.

Previously a one-to-one personal trainer, when the pandemic hit Bernie Junior, from Norwich, was forced to rethink his business and made the move online.

But little did he know, just how much his business would grow and now with 130 clients, nearly 80,000 follows online, a contract on Eaton park and his own merchandise, the 39-year-old said “it’s crazy” looking back on the last six months.

Mr Junior said: “When lockdown happened and I thought, what am I going to do? I put together an online package, training at 7pm every night online via zoom and it just went mad.

Bernie Junior created his own business Bernie Junior Fitness during lockdown. Picture: Victoria PertusaBernie Junior created his own business Bernie Junior Fitness during lockdown. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

“I have more than 100 women who train with me every day.

“It’s so overwhelming, when I stop and think about much the business has grown. We have people from all over the UK, Swansea, Essex, Bristol, Brighton, and the USA. I love my clients and I am so grateful.”

Since the lockdown restrictions lifted, Mr Junior was invited by Norwich City Council to train on Eaton Park.

From 7pm on most evenings, Mr Junior and his team can be seen working out on the grass.

Bernie Junior, owner of Bernie Junior Fitness, went through a 6 stone transformation which inspired him to help others. Photo: Bernie Junior FitnessBernie Junior, owner of Bernie Junior Fitness, went through a 6 stone transformation which inspired him to help others. Photo: Bernie Junior Fitness

He added: “I offer an online programme with nutritional advice, meal plans, support from myself and my team, a choice of 56 classes per month, along with an external Pilates, Yoga and Zumba instructor.

“I also have started doing morning sessions, spinning and couch to 5k and one-to-one sessions- no one has an excuse not to train.”

Mr Junior’s own experience battling weight, after he went through a six-stone transformation, inspired his fitness career.

“About six of seven years ago I looked at myself and realised, I needed to make a change,” said Mr Junior.

Bernie Junior created his own business Bernie Junior Fitness during lockdown. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

“I got into running first and I ran my first marathon and I got addicted.

“I pass my own experience because I have been there and I have done it myself.”

Mr Junior hopes to carry on building his fitness empire, as well as focusing on children’s fitness and nutrition.

Bernie Junior Fitness client transformation. Harriet Wood, 21, has lost three stone since starting with Bernie in April. Photo: Bernie Junior FitnessBernie Junior Fitness client transformation. Harriet Wood, 21, has lost three stone since starting with Bernie in April. Photo: Bernie Junior Fitness

Bernie Junior created his own business Bernie Junior Fitness during lockdown. Picture: Victoria PertusaBernie Junior created his own business Bernie Junior Fitness during lockdown. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

