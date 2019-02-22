Row between Norwich venues on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

A noise row between two Norwich venues on the same street has left one facing a review of its licence.

The dispute between The Murderers and Bermuda Bob’s Rum Shack, both on Timber Hill, could see Norwich City Council undertake a review of the latter’s licence to prevent “public nuisance”.

It comes after recording equipment was placed in The Murderers.

The review application, submitted by a council environmental health officer and published on its website, says: “When I listened to those recordings, for two different events, bass music was clearly audible over background noise levels, to such an extent that an abatement notice has been served on the premises.”

Brad Baxter, who runs Bermuda Bob’s and Gonzo’s on London Street with brother Mike, said they had taken measures to reduce the noise, including installing another layer of insulation, measuring noise levels, installing a sound limiter and offering to pay for measures at the pub.

Mr Baxter said: “We opened in October but it has been a venue for more than 10 years, and the Owl Sanctuary has been there for years too, so a loud venue. It isn’t new - we’ve just taken over what it was.”

He said he was yet to receive any complaints from others living nearby.

Phil Cutter, landlord at The Murderers, said, speaking as a publican, he wanted to see other venues “flourish”.

“But as a resident, we want neighbours to be supportive of my family’s needs,” he said.

“In the past we lived there for 12 years and never had an issue with any of the residents or neighbours.”

Having lived elsewhere, he said about a year ago they moved back in above the pub, and that the decision to record the noise had not been taken lightly, and was not a knee jerk reaction.

He said his main concerns were a lack of sleep in the coming summer months, and the impact on his son studying for exams.

But Mr Baxter said he had taken noise measurements, including from the pub, and said they were reasonable.

The application says the review should “correct the situation”, and a condition should require Bermuda Bob’s to control its customers until they have left the area outside the bar.

The application to review the licence was received on February 15, with people given until March 15 to comment.