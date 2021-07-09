News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Restaurant owned by Masterchef finalist closes for 10 days

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 11:23 AM July 9, 2021   
Benoli Norwich

Benoli in Norwich - Credit: Archant

An Italian restaurant in Norwich has been forced to close until July 19 -  missing opening up for the weekend's Euros final.

Benoli, Orford Street, is closed until July 19 after being alerted by the NHS test and trace system.

The restaurant, situated at the bottom of Timber Hill, is run by former BBC MasterChef finalist Oliver Boon.

Masterchef Oliver Boon, who runs Benoli

Oliver Boon, who runs Benoli - Credit: Archant

He posted on social media that the restaurant had tried to contact everyone booked in to cancel what would have been a big weekend in takings. 

"Unfortunately we have had to close for 10 days due to test and trace.

You may also want to watch:

"We have attempted to contact all bookings via phone or email. If you have not managed to receive our message we apologise and have tried are absolute best in the situation to avoid disappointment for our valued customers.

"We will be safely reopening the restaurant on Monday July 19. Bookings are available online and we already look forward to welcoming you."

Most Read

  1. 1 Hell's Kitchen chef flying from LA for Norwich pub takeover
  2. 2 'It will be positive' - Debenhams building in Norwich goes under offer
  3. 3 New city centre hotel given the go-ahead
  1. 4 Mum in family space with disabled son in car gets £60 penalty
  2. 5 Travellers given year to leave village site after appeal defeat
  3. 6 Weapon used in brawl in Norwich minutes after England win
  4. 7 Landlord's heartbreak as he is told pub must close for Euro 2020 final
  5. 8 Petition to open full-time bus lane to commuters
  6. 9 City set to raid Ipswich for talented midfielder
  7. 10 It's here! Dippy the Dinosaur arrives in Norwich at end of tour

Benoli has been approached for a comment.



Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Inset: Aidan Mahon has launched the Weir, a riverside bar in Norwich

Norwich riverside bar to close after licence refused due to noise concerns

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Foodies restaurant opens in Magdalen Street, restaurant style food that customers can take away. The

New takeaway and restaurant for 'Foodies' opens in city centre

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Boundary Junction on Norwich's ring road will see 10 weeks of disruption starting later this month due to roadworks.

Norwich Live

Ten weeks of £260k traffic light works at busy Norwich junction

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Klodjan Xhaferrllari is set to take over the business under a new name and identity

Police fear 'new' restaurant is front for owner who breached Covid rules

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus