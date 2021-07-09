Published: 11:23 AM July 9, 2021

An Italian restaurant in Norwich has been forced to close until July 19 - missing opening up for the weekend's Euros final.

Benoli, Orford Street, is closed until July 19 after being alerted by the NHS test and trace system.

The restaurant, situated at the bottom of Timber Hill, is run by former BBC MasterChef finalist Oliver Boon.

Oliver Boon, who runs Benoli - Credit: Archant

He posted on social media that the restaurant had tried to contact everyone booked in to cancel what would have been a big weekend in takings.

"Unfortunately we have had to close for 10 days due to test and trace.

You may also want to watch:

"We have attempted to contact all bookings via phone or email. If you have not managed to receive our message we apologise and have tried are absolute best in the situation to avoid disappointment for our valued customers.

"We will be safely reopening the restaurant on Monday July 19. Bookings are available online and we already look forward to welcoming you."

Benoli has been approached for a comment.







