Search

Advanced search

MasterChef finalist announces reopening date for restaurant

PUBLISHED: 11:50 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:19 19 June 2020

Benoli is taking bookngs from July 4. Pic: Archant

Benoli is taking bookngs from July 4. Pic: Archant

Italian restaurant Benoli in Norwich is taking bookings after announcing it is reopening next month.

Oliver Boon, who runs Benoli. Pic: ArchantOliver Boon, who runs Benoli. Pic: Archant

Benoli, situated at the bottom of Timber Hill in Orford Street and run by MasterChef finalist Oliver Boon, is reopening on July 4. It will be open from midday to 10pm and can accommodate up to six people on a table.

MORE: ‘We’ve been left to rot’: Barber’s view on Boris as salons prepare to reopen

Mr Boon posted on social media: ‘Our doors will be reopening on July 4, open all day. Book early to avoid disappointment. We’re adhering to government guidelines.’

The news was welcomed by fans, one who posted: ‘Booked..the first meal out since February.’

Mr Boon made it to the top three on the 2012 series of the TV programme MasterChef: The Professionals and then accaimed chef and judge Michel Roux Junior asked him to work for him and he went on to be appointed head chef of Roux at The Landau in London.

Mr Boon also returned to East Anglia in 2013 and ran a pop-up at the Petrus Wine Bar in Bury St Edmunds before taking over the former Italian cafe Presto in Orford Street when its owner retired.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man falls overboard and drowns in river after rescue bid fails

Extensive search operations took place at the River Wensum last night as rescue teams from across the county attempted to find a man who had fallen overboard. Photo: Hemsby Lifeboat

Family-run pub undergoes major revamp ahead of reopening

Mark White (inset) owner of the Fat Cat Brewery Tap has been ravamping the pub. Picture: Archant/Fat Cat Brewery Tap

Video Norwich taxi driver screams for help during brutal ‘racial’ attack

The shocking attack that left Mr Andreev bloodied and dazed was caught on his taxi'’s dash-cam. Picture: Triangle News

Woman was ‘violent and abusive’ to bus driver when told she had to wear face covering

A woman became 'violent and abusive' towards a Sanders bus driver after she was told she could not board without wearing a face covering. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

From forest strolls to beach runs: Seven Norfolk hidden gems where you can enjoy a socially-distant escape

Through the arch of the bridge over the river Tiffey at Wymondham

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Most Read

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman took own life after being stabbed by son

Cain Watson. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Third sinkhole opens up on city road - just six months after last one was fixed

A fresh sinkhole has opened up on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture: Clarissa Place

Your chance to buy into multi-million pound Norfolk firm

Fancy being a shareholder in Angling Direct? Now's your chance. Picture: Angling Direct

Norwich taxi driver screams for help during brutal ‘racial’ attack

The shocking attack that left Mr Andreev bloodied and dazed was caught on his taxi'’s dash-cam. Picture: Triangle News

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

MasterChef finalist announces reopening date for restaurant

Benoli is taking bookngs from July 4. Pic: Archant

Man falls overboard and drowns in river after rescue bid fails

Extensive search operations took place at the River Wensum last night as rescue teams from across the county attempted to find a man who had fallen overboard. Photo: Hemsby Lifeboat

Former world boxing champion Herbie Hide facing new court fight

'Lets Be Having You' boxing night at Norfolk Showground. Herbie Hide V Aleksejes Kosobokovs PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY COPY: FOR:EDP SPORT © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2008 (01603 772434)

Ella’s thank-you message to keyworkers wins poster contest

Ella Young, 12, from Norwich, has been named the winner of Greater Anglia's poster competition. Picture: Greater Anglia

UEA project helps clean more than a million pairs of hands during virus crisis

UEA's Vice-Chancellor David Richardson visited the technicians in the lab back in March, before social distancing measures were put in place. Picture: UEA
Drive 24