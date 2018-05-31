MasterChef finalist announces reopening date for restaurant

Benoli is taking bookngs from July 4. Pic: Archant

Italian restaurant Benoli in Norwich is taking bookings after announcing it is reopening next month.

Oliver Boon, who runs Benoli. Pic: Archant Oliver Boon, who runs Benoli. Pic: Archant

Benoli, situated at the bottom of Timber Hill in Orford Street and run by MasterChef finalist Oliver Boon, is reopening on July 4. It will be open from midday to 10pm and can accommodate up to six people on a table.

Mr Boon posted on social media: ‘Our doors will be reopening on July 4, open all day. Book early to avoid disappointment. We’re adhering to government guidelines.’

The news was welcomed by fans, one who posted: ‘Booked..the first meal out since February.’

Mr Boon made it to the top three on the 2012 series of the TV programme MasterChef: The Professionals and then accaimed chef and judge Michel Roux Junior asked him to work for him and he went on to be appointed head chef of Roux at The Landau in London.

Mr Boon also returned to East Anglia in 2013 and ran a pop-up at the Petrus Wine Bar in Bury St Edmunds before taking over the former Italian cafe Presto in Orford Street when its owner retired.