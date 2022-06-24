Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Landlady 'hard at work' as city pub prepares for July reopening

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:20 PM June 24, 2022
The newly revamped Belle Bue pub on St Philips Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

The Belle Vue in Stafford Street is set to reopen on July 1 and will be run by landlady Sarah Johnson and her partner John Hinds - Credit: Danielle Booden

The new landlady of a city pub has been hard at work getting ready to reopen next month.

The Belle Vue in Stafford Street has been taken over by Sarah Johnson alongside her partner John Hinds.

With over 20 years experience in the trade, Ms Johnson, from Lowestoft, is looking forward to taking the reins of her first pub.

She said: "When I saw the opportunity come up to run the Belle Vue I had to follow my dream.

"It's all systems go here but we can't wait to open and welcome customers.

"We've been getting up at 5.30am and working till late into the evening to get everything ready, making improvements to the garden and we also plan to create more seating space at the front.

"We hope to bring it back to a traditional pub with a fun, friendly and warm atmosphere with a pool table, jukebox and darts board with food to start later once we are settled."

The pub will open its doors on July 1. 

