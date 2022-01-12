News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

City centre restaurant to temporarily close to undergo transformation

Logo Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 1:00 PM January 12, 2022
Bella Italia in Norwich has been covered in scaffolding

Bella Italia in Norwich has been covered in scaffolding - Credit: Norwich

A city restaurant will be out of action from the beginning of next week as it undergoes a top-to-bottom renovation. 

Customers will have to bid Bella Italia arrivederci from Monday as the brand will shut its Red Lion Street outlet for a couple of weeks. 

However, bosses confirmed the Italian chain will reopen to visitors from early February. 

A spokesman for the brand said: “Our Red Lion Street restaurant will be closed from Monday, January 17 while it undergoes a full refurbishment. 

Builders are working on the outside of the Red Lion Street restaurant 

Builders are working on the outside of the Red Lion Street restaurant - Credit: Archant

"We’re excited to reveal the new design when we reopen in early February."

He added: "To enjoy our menu of Italian classics in the meantime, head to Bella Italia at Riverside Norwich, where our team will offer a warm welcome and friendly service while you share food, friendship and laughter with your friends and family.”

Managers added that the restaurant - famed for its pizza and pasta dishes - will return with a new ambiance both inside and outside. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Whose bush is this?' Fury as 'dangerous' spikey hedge ignored
  2. 2 Woman dies following concerns over her safety
  3. 3 Furniture shop closes down after more than 10 years in business
  1. 4 Deal struck over plans for 800 new homes on edge of Norwich
  2. 5 City's 'tiniest pub' to undergo transformation
  3. 6 Norwich restaurant launches eight-course tasting menu with 'surprises'
  4. 7 Cowboy builder Kyle Muir admits fleecing customers out of £48,300
  5. 8 Girl still off school FOUR MONTHS after getting 'horrendous' long Covid
  6. 9 Flytipper jailed for 16 weeks for dumping waste on farmland
  7. 10 Norwich MP joins fight to help shopkeepers after trade hit by road changes

Builders were seen working in Red Lion Street this week with scaffolding put up so that they can access the signage above the restaurant. 

This is the first stage of the renovation before the interior work is completed. 

The facelift comes as restaurants across the country bid to entice diners back indoors. 

The hospitality industry has been decimated by Covid and numerous lockdowns over the past 18 months with people instead choosing to have their dinners delivered to the doorstep. 

As a result fast food delivery giant Just Eat saw orders jump by a third during the pandemic. 

Where restaurant tables were gathering dust the Deliveroo competitor instead saw orders topping £1.1billion last year. 

Jitse Groen, chief executive of Just Eat Takeaway.com, said: “Following the merger of Just Eat and Takeaway.com nearly two years ago, we made significant investments and the company is now six times bigger in terms of orders.”

He added the group “markedly improved” its underlying earnings over the second half of the year and will “make further improvements this year”.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emily Gibbs from domestic cleaning services Sparkle Norwich share her secrets to keeping on top of housework . 

Professional cleaner shares secrets to keep on top of household chores

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of how the new student accommodation will look at St Crispin's House

Abandoned office block to be converted into £42m student flats

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Police, fire and ambulance crews at the scene of the crash in Dereham Road, Norwich.

Norwich Live News

Car crashes on city roundabout

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The driver of a Land Rover which was towing a 20ft shipping container was pulled over on the A47 in Norwich.

Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon