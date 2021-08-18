Vegan doner kebab restaurant and takeaway opens in Norwich

Published: 6:30 AM August 18, 2021

Anne Schroer at her new vegan kebab restaurant and takeaway, Doner Bei Tante Anne, in Wensum Street. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The classic post-night out doner kebab will be given a vegan makeover at a new restaurant which opens today.

Former care worker Anne Schröer, 37, will open her new business, Doner Bei Tante Anne, on Wensum Street in Norwich on Wednesday.

Ms Schröer, who is originally from Cologne, in Germany, says the name translates to Doner At Aunty Anne's - a name inspired by the traditional pubs from her home.

Her new vegan offering will use flavours inspired by her German roots and recipes taken from her grandmother.

The menu will include a doner kebab made with seitan, a vegan meat substitute, as well as Greek-style potato wedges in naan bread and a choice of soups.

Ms Schröer said: “I moved to Norwich from Brighton with my partner in October. I loved Brighton, but I thought maybe a change would be nice.

“I have been caring for people with disabilities for more than 10 years. But I was getting more and more frustrated about how the care industry was being treated.

“It made me think about what else could I do."

She added: “I have a passion for cooking and I have always dreamed about having my own little café or restaurant.

“My boyfriend is vegan and I'm vegetarian. I’m from Cologne and I have always said how much I miss how they make kebabs in Germany. I have also had a lot of influence from my grandmother's recipes - I thought I could mix that all together.

“So one day we just said 'let’s do it, let’s open a little restaurant'."

After perfecting their home-made vegan menu, Ms Schröer and her partner, Will Sparling, 34, found the perfect location on Wensum Street.

The pair were handed the keys on July 5 and they have spent weeks renovating the site with a “kitsch” and “vintage” theme ready for the opening.

Ms Schröer added: “I’m really excited but also nervous.

“I really hope that I have created a place for everyone to feel welcome and enjoy themselves.”

The business will be open on Wednesday, August 18 from 11am until 5pm, Thursday from 11am until 10pm and Friday and Saturday from 11am until 7pm, for both eat in and takeaway.

For more information or to order, visit the business' Instagram page at instagram.com/beitanteanne/

The new vegan kebab restaurant and takeaway, Doner Bei Tante Anne, in Wensum Street. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021



