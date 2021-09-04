'It's a dream come true': New hair and beauty salon opens in city

Published: 1:30 PM September 4, 2021

Larissa Jones is the owner of Larissa's Hair and Beauty salon on Calvert Street in Norwich. - Credit: Larissa Jones

From treatments in a spare bedroom to a salon of her very own, a Norwich-based beautician who took a leap of faith after lockdown says it has been a dream come true.

Larissa Jones has been in the beauty industry for 10 years but when the pandemic hit in 2020, she was left with no income, no support and not a lot of hope.

But just over a year later the 26-year-old's fortunes have turned after she decided to open her own salon in Norwich.

“When we came out of the first lockdown and I went self-employed and I worked form home in a spare bedroom,” said Ms Jones.

“But that meant I couldn’t get any grants, so I had no support. I just lived off my savings. It was really hard.

“When the third lockdown hit, I decided I needed to open my own salon.

“I did think to myself, am I doing the right thing? There was a lot of worry and stress but you don’t know until you make that move.

“But if I didn’t do it, I wouldn't be where I am now - feeling so happy and overwhelmed. I feel like I have done the best thing ever.”

After she was handed the keys in April this year, Ms Jones and her family pulled together to transform the site into a “modern and stylish salon”.

Larissa's Hair and Beauty officially opened on August 7 on Calvert Street.

Ms Jones offers a wide range of beauty treatments including eyelash tint and extensions, eyebrow treatments including brow lamination, waxing, massages, nails and facials.

Later on this month, she is also set to welcome a hairdresser to the business.

She added: “I walk in and I can’t believe I'm here now. It is amazing.

“This is something I have always wanted to do, since I was 15, and now that my dream has come true.

“Thank you to all my family for the support and my dad who helped me design the salon and my clients and friends who have been by my side since day one.”

