The gorgeous apartment in a historic building in King Street. Pic: DPS lettings

This home, believed to be an old merchant’s house in one of Norwich’s most ancient streets, has been converted into a luxury abode.

Available for £1500 a month, 80a King Street offers two bedrooms in a beautiful conversion. Situated in a private gated court, the property offers a super modern kitchen, a shower room and reception room.

The apartment was converted in the early Victorian building by property firm NR Homes two years ago.

They paid enormous attention to detail, putting in new double glazed wooden sash and casement windows as well as internal oak doors and Porcelanosa tiles in the en suite.

David Musgrove, of DPS Lettings, now marketing it for rent, said: “Situated within a superb gated court in the heart of the city, this sympathetically refurbished two bedroom apartment is split over two floors.”

King Street is one of the longest and oldest thoroughfares in the city and was once lined with mansions and warehouses of merchants who built homes there because of its proximity to the river.

