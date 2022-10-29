Queues line street as shoppers wait 30 minutes to buy Halloween costumes

Beaujangles in Lower Goat Lane has had queues forming before it even opened - Credit: Maya Derrick

Tucked away in the heart of the Norwich Lanes an independent shop's business is booming this weekend with customers queuing out the door.

Beaujangles, seller of body jewellery and fancy dress, was established in 1986 and this week has seen unprecedented demand for costumes ahead of October 31.

Leaning into the Halloween spirit, staff at the Lower Goat Lane store dressed as Disney villains.

Eager shoppers had to queue down the Lanes' historic streets, some waiting more than half an hour to enter the shop itself.

Nik Davison, 30, who has worked at Beaujangles for 15 years, said: "We've been swamped all week.

"This is our busiest time of year.

"We've had a queue going all the way down to Smokshop since last Saturday.

"This morning we opened at 9.30am and we already had a queue starting from 9am.

"I can't see it slowing down any time soon. We're expecting to stay busy over the weekend.

"It's so nice that people are supporting us.

"We've had to stop people queueing at 5.30pm because people just kept joining the queue.

"We have to stop people coming in so we can get more stock out.

"But we've been getting orders in every day so we won't run out - our Halloween orders started coming in in January.

"Last year was big for us but we thought that was because of lockdown but this year seems just as big.

"We've been really lucky that the people of Norwich come out to support an independent business."

Colleague Emm Webb, who was dressed as Maleficent, added: "We do a lot of things with the University of East Anglia and The Catherine Wheel as well as a lot of shops around the Lanes - we support each other.

"We get so many students coming to us for their costumes, it's great."

Nik said: "We would encourage people to come down early for their costumes although we have loads left.

"We're running out of contact lenses but apart from that - we've got you covered."