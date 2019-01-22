Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Battle of the Beer as Norfolk Brewhouse and Woodforde’s go head to head

22 January, 2019 - 08:00
David and Rachel Holliday of the Norfolk Brewhouse. Photo: supplied

David and Rachel Holliday of the Norfolk Brewhouse. Photo: supplied

Rae Shirley

Two of Norfolk’s finest beers will be going head to head to win a Producer of the Year award from the East of England Co-op.

Woodfordes Brewery, Woodbastwick. Master brewer Neil Bain. Picture: ANTONY KELLYWoodfordes Brewery, Woodbastwick. Master brewer Neil Bain. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Nominated are the Norfolk Brewhouse - who claim to love Norfolk so much they put the county name on every bottle – along with Woodforde’s - Norfolk’s largest brewery, who already boast 133 awards for their beer.

The pair are two of six finalists from across the East – joining two companies from Essex and two from Suffolk who are also vying for public votes.

Roger Grosvenor, joint chief executive at the East of England Co-op, said: “This will be a fascinating contest between two of Norfolk’s most interesting beer producers. It will be a difficult decision to make but we are asking the public to pick just one of these incredible businesses to represent their county.

“The awards are a celebration of produce from across East Anglia – a region which is home to some of the most diverse and exciting products in the UK.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Video Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

Norwich City 2006/7 team pics, Robert Eagle Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: For: EDP/EEN Sport EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434

Pub staff armed with fire extinguishers rushed to try and save burning van

The van on fire near the Lawson Road junction in Norwich. Photo: Mark White

Updated Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Consultation into Norwich ring road shake-up begins

Daniels Road roundabout in Norwich. Photo: Google
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Consultation into Norwich ring road shake-up begins

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Pub staff armed with fire extinguishers rushed to try and save burning van

The van on fire near the Lawson Road junction in Norwich. Photo: Mark White

Farke relaxed over City future after Terriers’ speculation

Daniel Farke has put talks over his future on the back burner as he chases Premier League promotion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Battle of the Beer as Norfolk Brewhouse and Woodforde’s go head to head

David and Rachel Holliday of the Norfolk Brewhouse. Photo: supplied

Inquest into death of former Norwich City coach facing sex abuse trial

An inquest is set to open into the death of former Norwich City football coach Michael
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists