Luxury bathroom shop to open in empty store

A Norfolk-based business will be expanding into a 3,000 sq ft unit which is currently lying empty in NR3.

The double-fronted showroom at St Augustines Gate in Waterloo Road - at the intersection where St Augustines Street meets Aylsham Road and Magpie Road - was once home to Barnardo's for more than a decade.

The charity shop specialised in furniture but also sold clothes, electrical goods and bric-a-brac before closing down at the end of 2021.

The move came after bosses said it was no longer financially viable.

But over the coming months the large retail space will have a makeover, transforming it into a state-of-the-art bathroom showroom.

Crown Home Improvements is expanding from its site in Great Yarmouth into Norwich, although an opening date for the new shop is currently under wraps.

The company offers luxury bathrooms through in-person and over the phone consultations, as well as via its online store.

Commercial associate at Brown and Co Norwich, Anna Smith, which is marketing the unit, said: "We are pleased to support the growth of Crown Home Improvements particularly following a difficult time for all such businesses because of Covid.

"We believe such firms taking up units in St Augustines Gate will enhance the retail offering in the area and add to the overall economy.

"Crown Home Improvements will join other businesses there such as the Danish bakery firm Frå.kost which now operates from 31 St Augustines Gate.”

Crown Home Improvements' new site is just half a mile out of the city centre, and boasts a large customer car park to the rear, offering an hour's free parking for patrons.

Other businesses in the parade of shops include Domino's Pizza, Betfred, Tians Meze Bar and Restaurant and Spar.

The location is also in close proximity to St Augustines Street, a hub of independent businesses.

These include plant and homewares store Little Green Smiths, florist Jipola, furniture store Norfolk Retro and Norwich Screen Art which has added to NR3 being billed the up-and-coming trendiest part of Norwich.

You can visit Crown Home Improvements' existing showroom at Unit 5 Jones Way, Great Yarmouth, NR31 0GA.