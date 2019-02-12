Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Greggs store in Norwich relocates to new location barely 50 metres away

PUBLISHED: 15:21 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 26 February 2019

A new Greggs has opened on Barker Street in Norwich, just across the road from the previous outlet. Photo: Greggs

A new Greggs has opened on Barker Street in Norwich, just across the road from the previous outlet. Photo: Greggs

Greggs

A Greggs branch in Norwich has reopened in a new location.

A new Greggs has opened on Barker Street in Norwich, just across the road from the previous outlet. Photo: GreggsA new Greggs has opened on Barker Street in Norwich, just across the road from the previous outlet. Photo: Greggs

The Greggs outlet on Barker Street has moved across the road from unit 2 to unit 41 - which was previously used by Norwich Car Centre.

The shop has been refurbished as one of Greggs’ new-look outlets and now has seating available for customers who want to eat inside.

It also offers a new range of hot food, including fresh porridge, southern fried chicken goujons and potato wedges.

READ MORE: Greggs in Norwich is set to shut, but new one will open barely 50 metres away

The Greggs team from the original store were all relocated to the new shop and the move created one additional job.

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Norwich by providing our customers with a modern and convenient upgraded shop in this new location.”

The new Barker Street store is one of seven Greggs in Norwich, which also has outlets on St Stephens Street, White Lion Street, London Street, Colman Road, in Anglia Square and in the Asda superstore on Hall Road.

Opening times are 6.30am – 5pm Monday to Friday, 7am – 5pm Saturday and 9am – 4pm on Sunday.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Everything you need to know about the ‘free parcel on your doorstep’ scam

The new 'brushing' scam sees a free parcel arrive on your doorstep. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Taxi driver says he’s lucky to be alive after bricks flew into car ‘like bullets’

The BMW X5 smashed into the column on a traffic island at the junction with Pitt Street and St Augustines Street. It came to a stop at the entrance to Gildencroft Park. Photo: Ioan Ionita

Family’s hopes for new chapter for mum paralysed in cycling accident

Maxine Amis, after her accident. Photo: Murray Walker

Retired company director died in supermarket car park of methadone overdose

The Tesco store at Blue Boar Lane. Picture: Archant.

A11 closed following serious crash involving lorry and two stationary vehicles

Police warned drivers to avoid the A11 near Attleborough after a lorry crashed into two stationary vehicles near Breckland Lodge. Photo: Simon Parkin
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

Police used surgical masks as ‘spit hoods’ as drunken Norwich woman showered them in spittle in hospital

Bobbi Squire, 28, at Norwich Crown Court Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It fills me with hope’ - Pupils at Olivia Colman’s former Norwich school inspired by Oscar success

Oscar winner Olivia Colman as a Norwich High School for Girls pupil. Photo: Submitted

Two men injured in altercation in Norwich

Police are appealing for witnesses following an altercation on Riverside Road in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Everything you need to know about the ‘free parcel on your doorstep’ scam

The new 'brushing' scam sees a free parcel arrive on your doorstep. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Greggs store in Norwich relocates to new location barely 50 metres away

A new Greggs has opened on Barker Street in Norwich, just across the road from the previous outlet. Photo: Greggs

Lambert’s new nemesis Wootten is loving life at Norwich City

Norwich City goalkeeper coach Ed Wootten was in the thick of the melee as the Canaries fumed at a bad tackle on Max Aarons by Ipswich Town midfielder Jon Nolan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Retired company director died in supermarket car park of methadone overdose

The Tesco store at Blue Boar Lane. Picture: Archant.

Norwich event organisers deny allegations they are ‘trans critical’

Protesters outside the event in Norwich on Monday. Photo: Julie Bremner

‘It fills me with hope’ - Pupils at Olivia Colman’s former Norwich school inspired by Oscar success

Oscar winner Olivia Colman as a Norwich High School for Girls pupil. Photo: Submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists