Greggs store in Norwich relocates to new location barely 50 metres away

A Greggs branch in Norwich has reopened in a new location.

The Greggs outlet on Barker Street has moved across the road from unit 2 to unit 41 - which was previously used by Norwich Car Centre.

The shop has been refurbished as one of Greggs’ new-look outlets and now has seating available for customers who want to eat inside.

It also offers a new range of hot food, including fresh porridge, southern fried chicken goujons and potato wedges.

The Greggs team from the original store were all relocated to the new shop and the move created one additional job.

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Norwich by providing our customers with a modern and convenient upgraded shop in this new location.”

The new Barker Street store is one of seven Greggs in Norwich, which also has outlets on St Stephens Street, White Lion Street, London Street, Colman Road, in Anglia Square and in the Asda superstore on Hall Road.

Opening times are 6.30am – 5pm Monday to Friday, 7am – 5pm Saturday and 9am – 4pm on Sunday.