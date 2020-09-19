Search

Extinction Rebellion protest targets city centre bank

PUBLISHED: 15:03 19 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:58 19 September 2020

Extinction Rebellion protestors outside Barclays Bank in Norwich. Their action is designed to raise awareness of Barclays' heavy investment in fossil fuels. Pic: NEIL DIDSBURY

Archant

Protestors from environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion have been staging a demonstration outside a Norwich city centre bank.

The campaigners dressed in black and covered their hands in fake ‘oil’ during their protest outside the Barclays Bank branch in Red Lion Street on Saturday (September 19).

The campaigners, who sat in silence outside the bank holding signs with slogans such as ‘Debt Strike for Climate’, said their action was designed to raise awareness of Barclays’ heavy investment in fossil fuels.

Gabriella Ditton, Extinction Rebellion Norwich spokesperson, said: “We are raising awareness of what Barclays Bank invest their customers’ money in. Between 2015 to 2018 they have invested £64bn in fossil fuels.

“We are urging Barclays customers to ask the bank to divest from fossil fuels. If we are going to stand any chance of surviving, then mega corporations like Barclays have to play their part.”

Barclays Bank has been approached for comment.

After similar protests elsewhere in the country earlier this year, a spokesman said: “We recognise that climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing the world today, and are determined to do all we can to support the transition to a low-carbon economy, while also ensuring that global energy needs continue to be met.”

