'Now to make a mark on the Norwich food scene' - Pizza pop-up finds a home

A Norwich pizza pop-up has vowed to "make a mark" on the city food scene after it found a permanent home in an NR3 pub.

Baker Boys Pizza will open in the Whalebone in Magdalen Road on Wednesday, November 2, after popping up at pubs, campsites and other Norfolk locations over the past year.

It comes after owner Harry Baker, 27, came to the Evening News for help to find a location, which he said "really helped" in securing the popular city pub as its new base.

Harry Baker of Baker Boys Pizza outside The Whalebone - Credit: Baker Boys Pizza

Mr Baker said: "We're really excited, they were really keen to have us which is great as they're a really popular pub with people in the area and they have things like a quiz on Thursday which will really help us to get more customers.

"We're going to have a full kitchen and be serving in their heated terrace and they've got loads of indoor seating as well.

"We can offer eat-in or takeaway and it really is based in the heart of NR3, so it's a great location and we're hoping it will go down well."

Baker Boys Pizza had been popping up at events across Norfolk - Credit: Baker Boys Pizza

His business will be offering its full menu of seven pizzas accompanied by sides, dips and desserts.

Mr Baker added: "We're going to have something for vegetarians, vegans and meat eaters, we want to cover everything but also while offering exciting new pizzas.

Some of the pizzas on offer from the pop-up - Credit: Baker Boys Pizza

"We're still constructing the menu so that we can get it just right for the opening day.

"Now we're just looking forward to opening up and making a mark on the Norwich food scene."

It comes after Harry's Soul Train left the pub to focus on its own restaurant in Adelaide Street in the city's NR2 area.