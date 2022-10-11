New cake shop selling 'old school treats' to open in city suburb

Bake Away is opening a new shop in Hellesdon - Credit: Nikita Pegler

A baker who was fighting for his life in hospital just a year ago says it feels "surreal" to be opening a new cake shop in a Norwich suburb.

Hellesdon-based cake-making business Bake Away will soon be serving up "delicious" treats from its new shop in City View Road.

The positive news comes after a difficult start to the year for owners Terry and Nikita Pegler.

Terry Pegler, owner of Bake Away, and his wife Nikita Pegler. - Credit: Terry Pegler

In October last year Mr Pegler was rushed into intensive care with pneumonia brought on by Covid-19.

After defying the odds he made it home to his family but Mr Pegler faced a long recovery and only returned to his love of baking in January this year.

Since then Mr and Mrs Pegler have been cooking up a storm and now they have decided it's time to open a new shop.

The couple said: "Terry’s health is still up and down but he is doing amazingly, considering nearly a year ago he was in intensive care fighting for his life.

"Every day he is getting stronger and we were so determined to have a shop again.

Enjoy 'old school treats' at Bake Away's new shop - Credit: Nikita Pegler

"Now is the right time for us, even with what is going on with the cost of living.

"We are ready to spread lots of cakey joy in Norwich again and everyone deserves a treat."

The shop will officially open on Saturday, October 15, serving a mixture of "old school treats" such as toffee cream tarts and chocolate oat slices.

They will also serve "modern cakes", stuffed croissants and a "huge" variety of cupcakes each day.

Stuffed croissants will be served at Bake Away's new shop - Credit: Nikita Pegler

The couple added: "It has definitely been one long rollercoaster, like so many small businesses have been through.

"We are so grateful for our customers who really have stuck by us not only through the lockdowns but with Terry’s illness too, giving us both so much support and kindness.

"Thank you to them all and we hope that our new shop proves that if you keep going, it will happen for you. We look forward to seeing you."

Mr and Mrs Pegler previously ran a shop in Wensum Street in Norwich city centre.