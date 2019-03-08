Search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Chinese restaurant in Norwich nominated for national award

PUBLISHED: 14:50 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 24 March 2019

Baby Buddha in Ber Street, Norwich, has been nominated for a national award. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Baby Buddha in Ber Street, Norwich, has been nominated for a national award. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Archant

A Chinese restaurant in Norwich has been shortlisted for a national award.

Baby Buddha, on Ber Street, has been named as a finalist in the Golden Chopsticks Awards 2019 in the best dumpling category.

The family-run business faces competition from three restaurants in London, Din Tai Fung, Dumpling Shack and Yauatcha, for the prize.

Customers had to put forward initial votes for their favourite restaurant and owner Ying-Kit Ngai said he couldn’t believe they were named finalists as they “only joined in for a laugh”.

“We got advised to just focus on the category we had the best chance in but were surprised to get nominated as we only handed at a few cards,” he said. “I think we have a very slim chance of winning but you never know.”

The restaurant specialises in dumplings which are all hand made on site by Mr Ngai’s father.

The Golden Chopsticks Awards were founded in 2017 by TV presenter Gok Wan, managing director of SeeWoo UK Lucy Mitchell and food and drink PR and communications specialist Sarah Lewis.

The 2019 awards take place in London on April 29 where the winners will be announced.

