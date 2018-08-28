Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise
Video

Could you be a chef apprentice? The Assembly House is looking for its next cookery cohort

PUBLISHED: 12:52 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:57 30 January 2019

Richard Hughes teaching his apprentices some butchery skills at The Richard Hughes Cookery School, The Assembly House. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Richard Hughes teaching his apprentices some butchery skills at The Richard Hughes Cookery School, The Assembly House. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The future of the county’s culinary scene is in safe hands, as the Assembly House’s Richard Hughes has launched an apprenticeship initiative to foster talent in the sector.

The industry is facing major workforce challenges, and the cookery school founder, along with Norwich’s Skills Edge Training are hoping to nurture talent through their new programme.

The project offers young people a year-long apprenticeship to anyone over the age of 16 with teaching on-the-job and in the classroom.

Current employers taking part in the scheme include Barnham Broom, The Dial House in Reepham, Farmyard in Norwich, JD Youngs at Harleston and The Assembly House.

Shaun Allen from Skills Edge is one of those leading the course.

He said: “It’s been well documented that the hospitality industry is facing a real crisis in terms of recruitment and retention of young staff.

“What we want to do is emphasise what a great career choice the ever-growing hospitality sector is, offering apprentices the opportunities of job choice, full employment, and a really exciting career with the opportunity to travel across the globe.”

Skills Edge also offers front of house training, as well as apprenticeships in financial services, management, business administration, customers services and hairdressing.

Mr Hughes, who has been cooking professionally for more than 40 years, said: “This is a real passion of mine. There is so much opportunity out there for a well-trained, qualified and ambitious chef. It doesn’t matter how academic you are, or what’s happened in your past, this is an industry that will welcome people with open arms, if they are willing to work hard.

“Careers in hospitality are built on enjoyment and enthusiasm and we aim to harness this. We need to understand the specific barriers to attracting and retaining workers within the sector and build a better bridge between education and the world of work to encourage more people into hospitality – I think this apprenticeship is one answer.”

Mr Hughes and Mr Allen are coming to the end of their year with their first cohort, and are now looking for another eight young hopefuls to join them on their next round of training.

If you think you could be one of those apprentices, or to register an interest, visit www.skillsedge.co.uk, email info@skillsedge.co.uk or call 03333 583559.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Video Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Body found in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Updated Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Teenager assaulted and robbed while using city cash point

St Vedast Street at its junction with Prince of Wales Road. Photo: Google
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Postal delivery people of Suffolk - is your job giving you a bad back?

Low letter boxes have become a point of contention for some postal workers Picture: Paul Hewitt

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from prize bingo to brilliant comedy

Prize Bingo Credit: The Bowling House

Could you be a chef apprentice? The Assembly House is looking for its next cookery cohort

Richard Hughes teaching his apprentices some butchery skills at The Richard Hughes Cookery School, The Assembly House. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Do you know this man? Appeal after bank card stolen in Norwich burglary used fraudulently

Police hope to track down this man in connection with a fraudulent use of a stolen bank card in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists