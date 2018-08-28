Asda to start consultation over 2,500 job cuts

It has been revealed that supermarket Asda is to begin consulting with staff over potential job losses, which could total 2,500.

Sources told the Press Association the consultation will begin next year.

Areas of work affected will include staff working in petrol, bakery, back office and so-called hosting.

Jobs in the George areas of Asda stores could also be affected.

The company declined to comment on any potential job cuts.

Asda has supermarkets across Norfolk, in Swaffham, Norwich, King’s Lynn and Great Yarmouth, and Lowestoft in Suffolk.

A statement said: “In a competitive retail market, where customers rightly expect great value and ease of service, we must always look at how we can work more quickly and efficiently for them - and, inevitably, that means we need to consider changing the roles we need our colleagues to do or the hours needed in particular parts of our stores.

“We believe the proposed changes we are consulting on would allow us to do a better job for our customers.

“We also recognise that discussions about potential change aren’t easy. If the decision is taken to implement the proposed changes, we would work with our colleagues to look at the potential impact of these proposals on them.”

The news comes a month after the food store was warned by the competition watchdog that its merger with Sainsbury’s was on thin ice.

Investigations by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) revealed that supermarkets overlapped in 463 areas, which could force the hand of the directors if they want the £12bn deal to go through.

On Thursday, department store chain Debenhams announced it will be closing 50 stores, putting 4,000 jobs at risk.

It is not yet known which Debenhams stores will be in the firing line.