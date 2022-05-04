Independent store windows decorated by local artists ahead of city festival

Norwich's independent businesses have been decorated by some of the cities most talented artists ahead of Norfolk and Norwich Festival.

Ten local artists were matched with a business and each came up with an idea with the prompt, 'What do you want to say about Norwich.'

The Jarrold window, in the city centre, was decorated by Lacey Law, a tattoo artist and printmaker.

Her design was inspired by and dedicated to the history of craft in the city.

The 30-year-old, who grew up in Swaffham and now lives in Norwich, said: "I'm a printmaker and Norwich has a rich history in both that and textiles.

"The tree design features some of the cities craft history, with the oldest at the bottom and the newest at the top.

One of the windows at the Jarrold stationery shop features the tag line 'what would you create?' - Lacey's call to action - Credit: Archant

"I took the shape of the windows at the shop and made my design on my iPad. It was then blown up and traced onto the windows with paint markers.

"My partner helped by doing the outlines and I did the detail work. It took us two and a half days."

Ms Law, who went to Norwich University of the Arts and studied Illustration, wanted her window to be "an invitation to be creative".

She added: "If people see it and their craft is on the tree then I'd love for them to post it on their Instagram to celebrate."

The other Jarrold window is dedicated to the history of Norwich craft, with the oldest at the bottom and the newest at the top - Credit: Archant

Another window at The Garnet has been decorated for the festival by a fellow printer and illustrator Hope Brooks, @motheroffools on Instagram. The pair own a printing studio together.

The windows are two of ten across Norwich that have been decorated by local artists.

Other windows are at Thorns DIY, The Book Hive, Bookbugs and Dragon Tales, Rainbow Wholefoods, Elm, Adnams, Cupcake and Co and Norfolk Retro.

Lacey Law, a Norwich tattoo artist and printmaker - Credit: Lacey Law

More information about the artists can be found on the Norfolk and Norwich Festival website.

The designs will stay up through May and the one at Jarrold may stay up longer.

To see more of Ms Law's work, check out her Instagram (@laceyolivialaw) or her website.