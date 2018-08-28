Search

Sunshine and Showers

Norfolk businesses offered Ai, biotech and digital creative funding

PUBLISHED: 11:36 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 14 January 2019

The Enterprise Centre at the University of East Anglia.

The Enterprise Centre at the University of East Anglia.

butterflyeffect / realitypaused.com

Norfolk businesses are to harness the power of the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, biotechnology and digital creative thanks to a new partnership between seven universities and colleges including the University of East Anglia (UEA) and Norwich University of the Arts (NUA).

The EIRA project, meaning Enabling Innovation: Research to Application, was awarded £4.7m from Research England’s Connecting Capability Fund and is now open for applications from businesses looking to innovate by working with academics.

The aim of EIRA is to support the national Industrial Strategy by driving growth and increasing productivity in the East of England by transforming the way businesses connect with universities and colleges.

Dr Karen Smith, EIRA team manager at UEA, said: “The EIRA scheme will leverage our expertise into strategic sectors for this region to help them and the local economy grow. Furthermore, the scheme will support interaction between UEA and local businesses that will result in knowledge exchange and innovations to support business growth in a skill poor region. Local companies will also benefit from the scheme helping to retain graduate talent within the region.”

With a range of majority-funded grants available, EIRA will help businesses of all sizes develop new products, services, and solutions.

Support includes Innovation Vouchers to fund access to academic expertise and Research and Development Grants. More opportunities are in development, with Innovation Internships and start-up microfinance.

Partners from industry, regional membership organisations, and local enterprise partnerships strengthen EIRA’s offering. They include BT, TechEast, AgriTech East, Digital Catapult, South Essex Local Enterprise Partnership (SELEP), and New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (NALEP).

Businesses and academics interested in accessing EIRA funding for innovative projects can find out more at www.eira.ac.uk.

Tributes to The Talk's John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

Panto star Ben Langley 'overwhelmed' as crowd give him standing ovation in final show

Ben Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria Hughes

Men who carried out fraud targeting Roys of Wroxham ordered to pay back £1,500

Malaki Morgan, 31, targeted Roys of Wroxham over a period of months in 2016. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Two men arrested over armed home invasion and attempted robbery in Norwich

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

Opinion Michael Bailey: Krul kicks, Baggies baggage and a win for Norwich City underdogs – Six things learned from The Hawthorns

Alex Tettey leads Norwich City out at The Hawthorns to take on West Bromwich Albion - with even bigger fixtures set to follow. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
