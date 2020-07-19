Search

Independent art gallery expanding into former hairdressers

PUBLISHED: 22:08 19 July 2020 | UPDATED: 22:35 19 July 2020

Tom and Dulcie Humphrey with their seven-year-old son Francis, out the Fairhurst Gallery and Workshop on Bedford Street, Norwich, which they are expanding. Picture: Fairhurst Gallery and Workshop

Fairhurst Gallery and Workshop

A couple of art lovers are expanding their city centre gallery after taking on a former hairdressers.

Dulcie and Tom Humphrey, from Norwich, have owned and run The Fairhurst Gallery and Workshop on Bedford Street, Norwich, for the past five years after its previous owner Timothy Fairhurst retired.

The couple, who met at Norwich University of the Arts in 2004, took on the 18th Century building next door to its gallery after its previous business, Brian Coombes Hairdressing, moved into the former Quest gift shop on Exchange Street in November 2019.

They are turning the three-storey space into a gallery for contemporary, traditional and fine art, which will be on the ground floor, and open in September.

It will open onto the street which Mrs Humphrey, 37, is excited about as the current 16th Century space is down an alleyway.

She said: “This is the first time we have had a window onto the world. We are currently tucked away. Now we have a window so we can reach more people.

MORE: Use them or lose them: It’s never been more important to Love Local

“The new space has been in the pipeline for a few months.”

She added the couple were restoring the medieval space, which dates back to 1732, and the new gallery would be covid secure.

Visitors will have to use hand sanitiser and there will be limited numbers.

She added: “We tried to look at the coronavirus lockdown as an opportunity to start doing the restoration.

“We don’t know what is going to happen in a few months time with coronavirus. I’m looking at it as a positive where we can invite small groups of people or families. We are excited about getting something good from this coronavirus episode,” Mrs Humphrey added.

She said she was pleased to be in the Lanes area of Norwich.

“The thing that makes Norwich special is not just the high street chains. We know the Lanes is full of eccentric businesses,” Mrs Humprey added.

This newspaper has launched the Love Local campaign, encouraging people to spend within our region and give the independent industry a vital boost.

Visit www.fairhurstgallery.co.uk

































