Could any of Norfolk’s Debenhams stores face the axe?

Could the Debenhams store in Norwich be one of the 50 facing closure? PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2009

Retail experts assess the chances of Debenhams’ Norfolk stores in Norwich, King’s Lynn and Great Yarmouth surviving the cull of 50 stores.

The high street has been dealt another blow as Debenhams announced it would be closing 50 stores across the UK.

Retail experts have been weighing up the possibility of whether any of Norfolk’s three department stores will be in the firing line, as well as considering what the surviving stores will look like in the future.

Debenhams has three stores in Nthe region- in Norwich, Great Yarmouth and King’s Lynn.

Adrian Fennell is a partner with Roche Chartered Surveyors specialising in retail and leisure, and said that stores in cities should be safe as they offer a more attractive consumer experience, whereas in smaller towns, shops are used for necessity,

He said: “If you look at Norwich the shopping experience has evolved with wifi keeping people in longer, and experiences like meals or theatre. “In secondary towns, shops are necessary shops, so it’s difficult to maintain that department store concept in a smaller town. You’ve got higher associated costs and they’re not getting the custom.”

Around 4,000 jobs are at risk as a result of the restructure, with closures set to happen in the next three to five years.

Debenhams struggles have been well documented, in 2017 the chain revealed a turnaround strategy under new chief executive Sergio Bucher.

This comprised of 10 stores being put under review and closing 11 warehouses, including one of its major distribution centres employing 220 staff.

The plan was unsuccessful, with the organisation announcing three profit warnings in the first half of 2018.

In February the chain announced 320 store management roles would be slashed, with a further 90 staff entering redundancy talks in August.

Last month the company revealed its biggest loss year, of £491.5m as it struggled to stand out in a saturated market.

Prof Ratula Chakraborty of the University of East Anglia said the plan of returning to destination store status had failed: “It does not have a point of difference. Its plan to provide differentiated and distinctive brands has not worked either.”

As such, retail experts have said the plan to shut stores accounting for less than 15% of sales is a necessary move.

Mr Fennell said: “They will have leaseholds and associated costs – not least who’s going to pay the rent – but they’ve made the decision that it’s cheaper to close them even with these costs than to keep them running.”

Current figures of high street vacancies at 11.2% are set to get worse as the stores vacate.

With modern retailers preferring to occupy a one floor unit, its possible high streets will see upper floors becoming residential.

In shopping centres across multiple floors, leisure facilities like gyms or cinemas could fill the space where housing is not feasible.

And stores that do make the cut have a long way to go.

Dr. Kishore Gopalakrishna Pillai, a retail and marketing professor at UEA, added: “Debenahams’ is lagging behind in investment which has not kept up with the retail market, not only in consumer experiences but also in online sales.”

Mr Fennell said: “People go into stores and if it’s not there they want it now. They want an iPad where they can order it to their home, and that way they’re not given time to shop around for a cheaper deal.”

Competitors John Lewis and House of Fraser have also been on thin ice, with the former announcing profits had plummeted 99% in the six months to July 28, with chairman Sir Charlie Mayfield blaming Brexit and squeezed profit margins in the “most promotional market” for decades.

House of Fraser has also hit headlines after an emergency takeover by Sports Direct in August.

Prof Ratula Chakraborty said: “Departmental stores need to improve their presentation, re-invent, re-fit and re-establish themselves in the minds of people. There is no room for complacency any more.

“What might happen is the best will flourish and a few will disappear or scale back enormously and that might be the best for all.”