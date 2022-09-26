Bar holding 'blackout party' as it goes electric free

Owner Gregory Williams is hosting a Blackout Party to celebrate Arboretum in Norwich going electric-free - Credit: Arboretum

A Norwich bar will switch off the lights in style at its blackout party to celebrate going electric free in response to rising energy prices.

Arboretum in St Benedicts Street was opened by Gregory Williams, 31, in 2018 and he hopes the move will both save money and create a more immersive experience for customers.

It is already Victorian-themed, with antiques for sale too, and ales will now be served at room temperature and cocktails will use ice stored in a pewter tank.

He has also come up with an ingenious way to create mini heaters for each table with terracotta pots and candles and there will be gramophones and a wind-up card machine.

Gregory Williams, owner of Arboretum cocktail bar in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

To celebrate, he will be holding a Blackout Party on Tuesday, October 4, with an air raid siren marking the switch-off at 7.30pm.

There will be a Blackout Punch cocktail for £5, Scotch Blackthorns and fruit cake.

Mr Williams said: "We have a few more things to do to keep health and safety happy and are working with the council.

"I am very excited as my little idea helps with bills but also turns a negative into a positive."