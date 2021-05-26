Published: 8:27 AM May 26, 2021

Big purchase: A large property portfolio is up for grabs with 48 apartments in Norwich. - Credit: Blue Alpine

Two blocks of flats, three shops and 14 car parking spaces in Norwich generating £436,590 in rental income a year has gone up for sale.

Two blocks of apartments are up for sale in Norwich in Foundry Court and Waterman's Yard. - Credit: Blue Alpine

The 48 apartments with garages in Foundry Court and Waterman's Yard, offering 32,404 sqft of accommodation, is for sale for a price on application.

The agents state the properties have been consistently 100pc occupied.

Inside one of the 48 apartments for sale. - Credit: Blue Alpine

Foundry Court, off Prince of Wales Road, offers 24 self-contained apartments, three shops, 11 garages and 10 car parking spaces.

Waterman's Yard, Westwick Street has another 24 apartments, 15 garages and four parking spaces.

This block was built in 2006 with most of the apartments having French doors to Juliet balconies and some with large wrap-around frontages overlooking the River Wensum.

Inside one of the apartments for sale - Credit: Blue Alpine

Foundry Court was built in 2004 and the majority of the apartments have galley kitchens, separate living rooms and a bathroom.