News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Bonanza buy: Blocks of 48 apartments and 26 garages for sale

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 8:27 AM May 26, 2021   
Foundry Court Norwich

Big purchase: A large property portfolio is up for grabs with 48 apartments in Norwich. - Credit: Blue Alpine

Two blocks of flats, three shops and 14 car parking spaces in Norwich generating £436,590 in rental income a year has gone up for sale.

Foundry Court Norwich

Two blocks of apartments are up for sale in Norwich in Foundry Court and Waterman's Yard. - Credit: Blue Alpine

The 48 apartments with garages in Foundry Court and Waterman's Yard, offering 32,404 sqft of accommodation, is for sale for a price on application.

Foundry Court in Norwich

A huge property portfolio is up for sale in Norwich. - Credit: Blue Alpine

The agents state the properties have been consistently 100pc occupied.

Foundry Court Norwich

Inside one of the 48 apartments for sale. - Credit: Blue Alpine

Foundry Court, off Prince of Wales Road, offers 24 self-contained apartments, three shops, 11 garages and 10 car parking spaces.
Waterman's Yard, Westwick Street has another 24 apartments, 15 garages and four parking spaces.
This block was built in 2006 with most of the apartments having French doors to Juliet balconies and some with large wrap-around frontages overlooking the River Wensum.

Foundry Court Norwich

Inside one of the apartments for sale - Credit: Blue Alpine

Foundry Court Norwich

Inside one of the apartments for sale. - Credit: Blue Alpine

Foundry Court was built in 2004 and the majority of the apartments have galley kitchens, separate living rooms and a bathroom.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

YouTube star JaackMaate – real name Jack Dean – hid golden tickets for cash prizes in each English city, including Norwich.

YouTube star hides £10k 'golden ticket' in Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
A McDonalds branch in Norwich has reopened on Monday, after it was forced to temporarily close.

Norfolk Live | Video

Norwich McDonalds 'temporarily closed' amid national protests

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
A Royal Mail lorry crashed through a wall in Rosary Road, Norwich, on Monday morning.

Norfolk Live | Video

Royal Mail lorry crashes through wall into Norwich park

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Bridges across the A47 at king's Lynn have been closed ready for repair work to begin. Picture: Chri

Norfolk Live | Video

A47 closure begins – with 16.5 mile diversion around Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus