Modern city centre crash pad that saves your commute goes on sale for £200,000

This city centre apartment is for sale for offers in excess of £200,000. Pic: William H Brown.

A split-level two double bedroom home right in the centre of Norwich over the second and third floors is for sale.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This city centre apartment is for sale for offers in excess of £200,000. Pic: William H Brown. This city centre apartment is for sale for offers in excess of £200,000. Pic: William H Brown.

The property is in Maidstone Road, off Rose Lane is for sale for offers in excess of £200,000 and comes with the benefit of secure parking.

MORE: Live like royalty in £385,000 home for sale in posh Elizabethan-style mansion

This city centre apartment is for sale for offers in excess of £200,000. Pic: William H Brown. This city centre apartment is for sale for offers in excess of £200,000. Pic: William H Brown.

Inside there’s a double-height open plan lounge/dining/kitchen with double doors to a large Juliet balcony.

One bedroom and a bathroom is on one floor and another bedroom is on the second as well as a walk-in wardrobe.

The property overlooks and has use of a communal central courtyard with seating areas and raised planters.

Maidstone Road is situated just off of the central hub of Norwich within a few steps of King Street so in walking distance of the city centre.

Agents William H Brown described it as ”a stunning, split-level, two double bedroom maisonette occupying the second and third floors of an impressive city centre development.”

You may also want to watch: