Modern city centre crash pad that saves your commute goes on sale for £200,000

PUBLISHED: 06:00 21 June 2020

This city centre apartment is for sale for offers in excess of £200,000. Pic: William H Brown.

A split-level two double bedroom home right in the centre of Norwich over the second and third floors is for sale.

The property is in Maidstone Road, off Rose Lane is for sale for offers in excess of £200,000 and comes with the benefit of secure parking.

Inside there’s a double-height open plan lounge/dining/kitchen with double doors to a large Juliet balcony.

One bedroom and a bathroom is on one floor and another bedroom is on the second as well as a walk-in wardrobe.

The property overlooks and has use of a communal central courtyard with seating areas and raised planters.

Maidstone Road is situated just off of the central hub of Norwich within a few steps of King Street so in walking distance of the city centre.

Agents William H Brown described it as ”a stunning, split-level, two double bedroom maisonette occupying the second and third floors of an impressive city centre development.”

