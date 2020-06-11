Search

Advanced search

How new meters could help Norwich households save water

PUBLISHED: 13:08 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:55 11 June 2020

Thousands of homes will be offered new water meters, which allow consumers to monitor their bills daily Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Thousands of homes will be offered new water meters, which allow consumers to monitor their bills daily Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Archant

Households in the Norwich area will be among the first to be offered new water meters that can tell people how much they are using each day.

Anglian Water said usage fell by 8pc across the entire town during a three-year trial of the technology in Newmarket, in Suffolk.

Now the firm has announced a £180m five-year plan to install 760,000 new meters across the region.

A spokesman said consumers in the Norwich area including Spixworth and Blofield would be the first in Norfolk to be offered one, followed by those in Dereham.

Existing users will be offered an upgrade, while households requesting a meter will be given one of the new devices.

Meter usage is not compulsory and those who request one can return it if they do not save money by using it. Some 93pc of homes have one fitted.

You may also want to watch:

Anglian Water said the installation programme, which begins next month, marks the next stage of its long-term strategy to protect future water resources in a region with a predicted deficit of 30m litres a day by 2025.

The first locations to be upgraded will be in the most water stressed and fastest growing parts of Anglian’s region in Norfolk, Essex and Lincolnshire.

Teams of engineers from contractor Arqiva will be fitting around 750 meters a day. There will be little disruption for most customers as meters are typically located outside the home.

Helping customers use less water is central to Anglian’s plans to tackle future water shortages, as detailed in its Water Resources Management Plan (WRMP). The document sets out how the water company will meet the increasing demands of customers, combined with the significant pressures of a changing climate and fast growing population, and balance them with the needs of the wider environment over the next 25 years.

Peter Simpson, Anglian Water’s chief executive officer, said it hoped to help customers understand their water use and pinpoint property-side leaks which can lose hundreds of litres a day.

He said the firm was also investing in 500km of new pipes and pumping equipment, to upgrade the network and enable it to move water around more easily from areas of surplus to those of deficit.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

Video Street food fair launching in car park of Norwich pub

A new weekly street food fair is launching in Norwich this weekend and one of the vendors is Squilla & Squidge who sell vegetarian and vegan pittas and salad boxes, pictured is owner Priscilla White Picture: Supplied by ClearCompany

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Norwich woman to be sentenced for supplying drugs to undercover police officer

Sarah Harcourt. Photo: Suppplied

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Most Read

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

Family pay tribute to man who died after falling from Norwich tower block

Craig Stubbs, who died after falling from Normandie Tower in Norwich. Picture released by Norfolk Police.

Landlady who renovated The Stanley NR3 leaving to transform another Norwich pub

Rose Hanison is leaving The Stanley NR3 pub in Norwich to become landlady of The Earlham, which will be in the former Mr Pickwick's Picture: Rose Hanison

Fears for Chapelfield as Intu put administrators on standby

Intu, which owns Chapelfield - pictured before lockdown - has put KPMG on standby. Pic: Archant

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norwich Airport: ‘Tell us which destinations you’d like direct flights to’

How about the Maldives? Norwich Airport has asked for suggestions on where to add new direct flights to. Picture: GettyImages

‘It could kill businesses’: Bosses divided over proposed city road closures

Businesses have reacted to proposal to shut roads in Norwich, including St Benedicts Street pictured. Picture: Simon Parkin

More than £650,000 is shared out to protect the county’s bus services

Bus operators have been handed £650,000 to help keep services running. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich MP joins calls for schools to teach slavery and colonialism

A Norwich MP has joined calls for the national history curriculum to include the atrocities of British colonialism and the slave trade. Pictured, Labour MP Clive Lewis. Photo: Neil Didsbury

How new meters could help Norwich households save water

Thousands of homes will be offered new water meters, which allow consumers to monitor their bills daily Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire
Drive 24