Anglian Water adds 300 electric vehicles to its repairs fleet
- Credit: Matthew Power Photography
More than 300 fully electric and hybrid Anglian Water vehicles are hitting the roads over the coming months.
The fleet is made up of 60 range-extended hybrid vans, 43 fully electric small vans and 200 electric cars.
Mick Farmer, head of fleet services at Anglian Water, said: "Travelling around our region is essential for our teams to be able to keep taps flowing and toilets flushing every day.
"But traditional petrol and diesel engines produce a significant part of our carbon emissions every year - so going electric offers an exciting opportunity to build a sustainable future, while continuing to do what we do best."
The water company is also expanding its company car fleet, with 182 fully electric company cars already in service and a further 112 on order.
Along with this it will be installing more than 120 new charging points across the East of England and Hartlepool.