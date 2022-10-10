Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Anglian Water adds 300 electric vehicles to its repairs fleet

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 12:07 PM October 10, 2022
Anglian Water Electric Vehicles July 06 2022Matthew Power Photographywww.matthewpowerphotography

The fleet includes 60 range-extended hybrid vans, 43 fully electric small vans, and 200 electric cars - Credit: Matthew Power Photography

More than 300 fully electric and hybrid Anglian Water vehicles are hitting the roads over the coming months.

The fleet is made up of 60 range-extended hybrid vans, 43 fully electric small vans and 200 electric cars.

Mick Farmer, head of fleet services at Anglian Water, said: "Travelling around our region is essential for our teams to be able to keep taps flowing and toilets flushing every day.

Anglian Water Electric Vehicles July 06 2022www.matthewpowerphotography

Anglian Water will also deliver 120 electric vehicle charging points across the East of England as part of the rollout - Credit: Matthew Power Photography

"But traditional petrol and diesel engines produce a significant part of our carbon emissions every year - so going electric offers an exciting opportunity to build a sustainable future, while continuing to do what we do best."

The water company is also expanding its company car fleet, with 182 fully electric company cars already in service and a further 112 on order.

Along with this it will be installing more than 120 new charging points across the East of England and Hartlepool.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

A view of St Stephens Street from a cyclist's GoPro. Pictured inset is Derek Williams of the Norwich Cycling Campaign 

Cyclists slam 'lethal' new St Stephens Street layout

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Russell Crowe, a Hollywood celebrity, has donated thousands of pounds to independent bookshop Bookbugs and Dragon Tales

Exclusive

Russell Crowe donates £5,000 to city bookshop's crowdfund campaign

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Meet Taverham Mill's Highland cows, as introduced by the site's manager Harry Waye-Barker (inset)

Meet the six Highland cows you didn't know live in Norwich

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City legends Grant Holt, Wes Hoolahan and Darren Huckeby model the new Cringleford Vets kit

Best Sunday League team ever? Holt, Hoolahan and Huckerby's new squad

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon