Anglian Water adds 300 electric vehicles to its repairs fleet

More than 300 fully electric and hybrid Anglian Water vehicles are hitting the roads over the coming months.

The fleet is made up of 60 range-extended hybrid vans, 43 fully electric small vans and 200 electric cars.

Mick Farmer, head of fleet services at Anglian Water, said: "Travelling around our region is essential for our teams to be able to keep taps flowing and toilets flushing every day.

Anglian Water will also deliver 120 electric vehicle charging points across the East of England as part of the rollout - Credit: Matthew Power Photography

"But traditional petrol and diesel engines produce a significant part of our carbon emissions every year - so going electric offers an exciting opportunity to build a sustainable future, while continuing to do what we do best."

The water company is also expanding its company car fleet, with 182 fully electric company cars already in service and a further 112 on order.

Along with this it will be installing more than 120 new charging points across the East of England and Hartlepool.