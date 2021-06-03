First new tenants sign on for Anglia Square since £271m revamp collapse

Published: 1:50 PM June 3, 2021 Updated: 2:20 PM June 3, 2021

A fitness studio, bike shop and homeless charity shop will be opening on Anglia Square this summer - as the first new tenants to move in since the collapse of its major revamp.

The Facility fitness studio, Bicycle Links and St Martins have signed leases to join businesses on Anglia Square.

The Facility, launched by fitness trainer Jay Wall, is already open for business at his new base on Upper Green.

The studio has been designed by Mr Wall with the users' experience in mind.

He is a fully qualified fitness professional and will be offering personal and small group training.

Bicycle Links is currently located on King Street in Norwich city centre and have now expanded into a unit on Anne’s Walk at Anglia Square.

The store offers second-hand bikes, servicing, and repairs, and social projects to encourage cycling within the community.

A spokesman from Anglia Square said the shop was a “welcome addition to Anglia Square’s large cycling community” and will provide access to parts, recycled bikes and “open the doors to several county-wide schemes to increase the ease of cycling to Norwich residents”.

St Martins focuses on helping the homeless in Norwich.

Its new flagship store at Anglia Square on 4 Sovereign Way will aim to sell wares and raise essential funds to help vulnerable people in the city.

The spokesman said: "St Martins will join our four already well-established and popular charity stores, Scope, Sense, Pact and YMCA."

Davina Tanner, Anglia Square Centre Manager said: “Three new retail and leisure lettings opening at Anglia Square is fantastic news and we can’t wait to get them open.

“I also want to add a huge thank-you to all of the essential retailers who’ve worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic, and to everyone involved.”

The new tenants are the first to commit to units at the centre since a major redevelopment of the centre collapsed.

The £271m regeneration of the scheme from Weston Homes and Columbia Threadneedle had been given the green light by the city council, but following a judicial review communities secretary Robert Jenrick overturned the decision.

And in April, Weston Homes pulled out of a legal challenge against this decision.