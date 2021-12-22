Research Park CEO announces he is stepping down
- Credit: Joe Lenton
The chief executive of the organisation that runs Norwich Research Park has announced he is stepping down.
David Parfrey was the CEO of Anglia Innovation Partnership LLP for three and a half years.
David said: “I am really proud of the work that the board, my team and the people across the park have delivered since I have been here to establish a firm base for future growth.
“It will soon be time for someone else to take the CEO‘s position and I am sure that they will grasp the opportunities that are in place. It’s a great community with very highly skilled people that will make a real difference to our lives. I wish my successor the best of luck.”
Non-executive chairman of AIP LLP, Dr Pete Jackson said: “I would like to thank David for his contribution to making Norwich Research Park a thriving community. Our focus now is to turbo-charge the Park’s enterprise culture, creating jobs, building facilities and growing businesses.”
The selection process for Mr Parfrey's successor is now under way.
Most Read
- 1 Winter Woe-derland! Visitors slam Carrow Road Christmas event
- 2 Norwich fine dining restaurant given lowly one-star hygiene rating
- 3 Car caked in beans and dog food stuffed in letterbox at family home
- 4 Rage at rat-runners after vital safety posts removed
- 5 Woman sexually assaulted by married man who had been 'lurking' in Norwich
- 6 Norfolk's 'Roman village' could double in size under housing plans
- 7 Family's five-generational Christmas in tatters after testing positive
- 8 The Dereham Santa? Todd Cantwell is 'giving back to fans' this Christmas
- 9 Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after car overturns
- 10 WATCH: The most shocking dashcam footage on our roads from 2021