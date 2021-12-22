News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Research Park CEO announces he is stepping down

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:19 AM December 22, 2021
David Parfrey, chief executive of Norwich Research Park

The chief executive of the organisation that runs Norwich Research Park has announced he is stepping down.

David Parfrey was the CEO of Anglia Innovation Partnership LLP for three and a half years.

David Parfrey said it has been 'truly inspiring to see the response to the pandemic from people righ

David said: “I am really proud of the work that the board, my team and the people across the park have delivered since I have been here to establish a firm base for future growth.

“It will soon be time for someone else to take the CEO‘s position and I am sure that they will grasp the opportunities that are in place. It’s a great community with very highly skilled people that will make a real difference to our lives. I wish my successor the best of luck.”

Executive chairman, David Parfrey, at Norwich Research Park. Mr Parfrey will be giving talks to Norf

Non-executive chairman of AIP LLP, Dr Pete Jackson said: “I would like to thank David for his contribution to making Norwich Research Park a thriving community. Our focus now is to turbo-charge the Park’s enterprise culture, creating jobs, building facilities and growing businesses.”

The selection process for Mr Parfrey's successor is now under way.

