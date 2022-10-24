Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
City coffee shop closing after five years in business

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:06 PM October 24, 2022
SB_ancestorscoffee_norwich_oct22

Ancestors Coffee is closing after five years (Pictured: Owner Ceiran Trigg) - Credit: Archant/Google

A much-loved city coffee shop is closing its doors this week after five years in business.

Ancestors on Magdalen Street has announced that it is closing for the final time following the owners moving to Scotland earlier this year.

The day-to-day running of the shop were handed over by owners Ceiran Trigg and Deanna Lawrence to couple Benji and Delilah in April.

On Sunday, the owners announced on Facebook: "Closing Ancestors was not what we wanted and not what we had envisioned happening anytime soon.

"We will be opening another Ancestors Coffee in Glasgow as soon as we get the chance to.

"This was a passion for us both and we miss the shop greatly it meant so much to us, we feel like both of us have been in mourning of the shop since we left at the start of April to swap hands."

The independent and family-run vegan coffee shop was opened five years ago in 2017 by Ceiran and Deanna who had been working with specialty coffee for years.

Ancestors served specialty coffee from Kenya and Guatemala, craft tea, soft drinks and homemade sweet treats like cookies and brownies made by Ms Lawrence.

It has a small hidden terrace to the back where customers can enjoy their coffee and cake in the sun.

Ceiran and Deanna also said: "Ancestors Coffee was a place of its own. It stood out amongst the crowd, had a fantastic loyal customer base and the shop seemed to be loved and supported throughout our time there.

"We wanted to say thank you to everyone that supported us throughout the years. We are grateful for every single one of you.

"We have so many great memories and can't wait to replicate it again and push it to the next level as we both gained a whole lot of experience throughout."

The announcement was met with sadness from regulars with many commenting on how heartbreaking the news was and how missed the shop will be.

Ancestors Coffee will be closing on Saturday, October 29, at 3pm.

