News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Bookshop moves in to the city so it can be nearer to students

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 1:00 PM October 4, 2021    Updated: 1:26 PM October 4, 2021
The Amnesty bookshop's new home will be on St Benedicts Street in Norwich

The Amnesty bookshop's new home will be on St Benedicts Street in Norwich - Credit: Sarah Burgess

A bookshop has bagged a prime spot bang in the middle of the city in the hopes of appealing to Norwich's student base. 

Before the pandemic, the Amnesty International bookshop could be found on Unthank Road in the Golden Triangle.

But after the lease came to an end earlier this year, the human rights charity seized an opening in St Benedicts Street to move to a far bigger — and more central — location.

The Amnesty bookshop's new home will be on St Benedicts Street in Norwich

The Amnesty bookshop's new home will be on St Benedicts Street in Norwich - Credit: Sarah Burgess

A spokesman said: "When our lease came to an end, we were fortunate a premises was available in St Benedicts, a street we'd been interested in when we first moved to Norwich.

"Although the Unthank Road shop worked well for us, we are really excited about the new potential St Benedicts offers us.

You may also want to watch:

"As a larger shop, we can put a greater amount of stock up for sale.

"We have a dedicated children's area, and plan to hold book-related events in the evenings too."

The previous Amnesty bookshop was on Unthank Road in Norwich's Golden Triangle

The previous Amnesty bookshop was on Unthank Road in Norwich's Golden Triangle - Credit: Google

Most Read

  1. 1 Shop owner apologises after new signs 'installed by mistake'
  2. 2 Vulnerable man, 50, reported missing after not being seen for almost a year
  3. 3 Neighbours blighted by rats in roofs, workshops and kitchens
  1. 4 Emergency services called to Eaton Park Oktoberfest
  2. 5 New £20m care village plan for fire-hit former pub lodged
  3. 6 7 Turkish and Mediterranean restaurants to try in in Norwich
  4. 7 See inside this listed Norwich townhouse for sale for £725,000
  5. 8 Quids in! Cheap buses lined up to boost city's late night economny
  6. 9 'Pretty much the best audience' - Grayson Perry swoons over Norwich crowd
  7. 10 Norfolk fuel update: Queues subside as army is called in

The charity confirmed the impulse behind the move was to be closer to Norwich's liberal-minded student population, and the independent vibe of St Benedicts Street.

Their spokesman continued: "As a more central location, right next to the student halls of residence and some really great independent shops and cafes, we are confident this will be a great move for our Norwich Amnesty bookshop.

"We're just working on the finishing touches.

"All are welcome at the new location and we look forward to seeing as many people as possible. That support helps Amnesty continue its human rights campaigning globally."

Formerly an antiques store, the shop is due to open later in October — and volunteers are wanted to help with the day-to-day running of things.

The Unthank Road store opened in November 2018 and was set up by Amnesty Books regional manager David Float, a former Lloyds of London insurance broker for 30 years.

Author Emma Healey at the launch of Amnesty International's new bookshop in Unthank Road, Norwich. P

Author Emma Healey at the launch of Amnesty International's previous bookshop in Unthank Road, Norwich - Credit: David Huband

He fixed his eyes on Norwich as a good place to set down roots due to the city's "love of books and literature".

Amnesty is the world's largest grassroots human rights organisation, working to investigate and expose abuses and mobilise the public into defending its hard-won freedoms.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Soul Church pastors Jon and Chantel Norman getting ready for the ground-breaking to start.

Work to start on new 1200-seat church and community hub in Norwich

Ian Clarke

Author Picture Icon
New signs installed on The Forge in Philadelphia Lane, Norwich.

Owners of former pub could face action after jumping the gun with shop sign

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
CCTV footage rose lane

WATCH: Shocking moment man flashes gun at Norwich petrol station

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Woolworths on Rampant Horse Street in Norwich ini 1986. The building was bombed in 1942. Woolworths

'It fascinated me' - Memories of Woolworths in Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon