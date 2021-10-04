Bookshop moves in to the city so it can be nearer to students

Published: 1:00 PM October 4, 2021 Updated: 1:26 PM October 4, 2021

The Amnesty bookshop's new home will be on St Benedicts Street in Norwich - Credit: Sarah Burgess

A bookshop has bagged a prime spot bang in the middle of the city in the hopes of appealing to Norwich's student base.

Before the pandemic, the Amnesty International bookshop could be found on Unthank Road in the Golden Triangle.

But after the lease came to an end earlier this year, the human rights charity seized an opening in St Benedicts Street to move to a far bigger — and more central — location.

The Amnesty bookshop's new home will be on St Benedicts Street in Norwich - Credit: Sarah Burgess

A spokesman said: "When our lease came to an end, we were fortunate a premises was available in St Benedicts, a street we'd been interested in when we first moved to Norwich.

"Although the Unthank Road shop worked well for us, we are really excited about the new potential St Benedicts offers us.

You may also want to watch:

"As a larger shop, we can put a greater amount of stock up for sale.

"We have a dedicated children's area, and plan to hold book-related events in the evenings too."

The previous Amnesty bookshop was on Unthank Road in Norwich's Golden Triangle - Credit: Google

The charity confirmed the impulse behind the move was to be closer to Norwich's liberal-minded student population, and the independent vibe of St Benedicts Street.

Their spokesman continued: "As a more central location, right next to the student halls of residence and some really great independent shops and cafes, we are confident this will be a great move for our Norwich Amnesty bookshop.

"We're just working on the finishing touches.

"All are welcome at the new location and we look forward to seeing as many people as possible. That support helps Amnesty continue its human rights campaigning globally."

Formerly an antiques store, the shop is due to open later in October — and volunteers are wanted to help with the day-to-day running of things.

The Unthank Road store opened in November 2018 and was set up by Amnesty Books regional manager David Float, a former Lloyds of London insurance broker for 30 years.

Author Emma Healey at the launch of Amnesty International's previous bookshop in Unthank Road, Norwich - Credit: David Huband

He fixed his eyes on Norwich as a good place to set down roots due to the city's "love of books and literature".

Amnesty is the world's largest grassroots human rights organisation, working to investigate and expose abuses and mobilise the public into defending its hard-won freedoms.