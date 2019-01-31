Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise
Video

American diner set to replace Artorio’s at Norwich Riverside

31 January, 2019 - 16:48
Artorios in Norwich has closed Credit: Jessica Long

Artorios in Norwich has closed Credit: Jessica Long

Archant

A 1920s style American diner is set to open in the former home of Artorio’s at Norwich Riverside.

Fatso’s, which is also owned by Anglia Restaurants, is coming to the complex on the week commencing February 11 and specialises in burgers, steaks and grills.

The family-friendly Norfolk chain already has a restaurant in Salhouse Road in Sprowston and previously had a branch in King Street, Great Yarmouth.

Fatso’s are currently recruiting for waiting staff and chefs online, both full and part-time, and the advert says that all staff must be available to work on Norwich City match days at Carrow Road.

Kelly Taylor, marketing manager for Anglia Restaurants, said: “We’re very excited to bring Fatso’s to Riverside.

Fatso's food Credit: Fatso's (Norwich) Facebook pageFatso's food Credit: Fatso's (Norwich) Facebook page

“We are a local company that has been established for 25 years and this is a really exciting opportunity.

“There is something for everyone and we have been working hard on lots of exciting new dishes.

We were very sad to close Artorio’s but we are thankful to all our loyal customers.”

Despite the majority of restaurants at Riverside being national chains, Kelly still thinks it can succeed as “people in Norwich like supporting local businesses.”

Fatso’s American Grill on Salhouse Road, Norwich has reopened after a refurbishment. Photo by Kelly Taylor.Fatso’s American Grill on Salhouse Road, Norwich has reopened after a refurbishment. Photo by Kelly Taylor.

READ MORE: Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

A spokesman for Artorio’s Mediterranean Grill announced its closure on Facebook on January 22 after metal sheeting was erected around the restaurant.

Reacting to the news, Joanne Cole wrote: “That is a real shame, such a lovely place to go and delicious food.

“If you open up somewhere else, let us know.”

Lorraine Andrews added: “Sad, one of my favourite restaurants, many lovely meals in there.”

Anglia Restaurants also own Castle Carvery which has four branches across Norfolk including Salhouse Road in Sprowston and the Clocktower in Jarrold Way, Bowthorpe.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most Read

Controversial plans for 300 homes in treasured woodland given go-ahead

Jason Beckett, treasurer for The Friends of Thorpe Woodlands, in Thorpe woods which are under threat from housing development. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Video Do you want to own a whole Norwich street?

Are you interested in a multiple purchase? Four Victorian terraced houses are for sale in a row on Cathedral Street for £1.2 million.

Video Meet the millenials who work six-hour days and get unlimited holiday

The Farnell Clarke team who are able to work when and where they please Picture: PlainSpeakingAgency

CCTV released following Norwich sex assault

A man police are appealing for help identifying following a sexual assault in Norwich. PIC: Released by Norfolk Police.

Quiz ‘I’m the Dr Dolittle of deer’ - who said it, Nick Conrad or Alan Partridge?

Alan Partridge and Nick Conrad. Photo: Archant
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Controversial plans for 300 homes in treasured woodland given go-ahead

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

New tenant announced in Castle Mall

PureGym is moving into Norwich's Castle Mall Picture: Archant.

American diner set to replace Artorio’s at Norwich Riverside

Artorios in Norwich has closed Credit: Jessica Long

Transfer deadline day deals, rumours, sightings - we have it covered

Will Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber be a busy on transfer deadline day? Picture: Denise Bradley

Interview with Fun Lovin’ Criminals frontman Huey Morgan ahead of LCR Norwich show

Fun Lovin' Criminals. Photo: Tom Barnes

Another Norwich pub told it can not serve alcohol before East Anglian derby

The Steam Packet in Norwich city centre. Photo: Steve Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists