Cleaning supply store opens in former bed shop

All-Sorts, which sells hundreds of cleaning supply products, has opened in Hall Road - Credit: Google Maps/Norman Mills/Pexels

A once empty store in a busy city centre street is now home to a new shop.

All-Sorts opened today at 16 Hall Road - the former home of Norfolk Beds, which has moved to larger premises in Old Palace Road earlier this year.

The convenience store stocks more than 400 cleaning, laundry and toiletry products, as well as gift sets with more products added to its range as the brand becomes more established.

16 Hall Road, Norwich - once home to Norfolk Beds and now the base of All-Sorts - Credit: Google Street View

Its offering includes laundry brands such as Ariel, Bold, Surf and Persil as well as cleaning big-names Cif and Mr Muscle and toiletries from the likes of Lynx and Nivea.

It will open from 9am to 4pm all week bar Sunday, where it will open at the later time of 10am.

As well as offering an in-person shopping experience, customers can shop online and collect in-store, or arrange to have their products delivered for a small fee.