Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Cleaning supply store opens in former bed shop

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 3:30 PM September 21, 2022
All-Sorts, which sells hundreds of cleaning supply products, has opened in Hall Road

All-Sorts, which sells hundreds of cleaning supply products, has opened in Hall Road - Credit: Google Maps/Norman Mills/Pexels

A once empty store in a busy city centre street is now home to a new shop.

All-Sorts opened today at 16 Hall Road - the former home of Norfolk Beds, which has moved to larger premises in Old Palace Road earlier this year.

The convenience store stocks more than 400 cleaning, laundry and toiletry products, as well as gift sets with more products added to its range as the brand becomes more established.

16 Hall Road, Norwich - once home to Norfolk Beds and now the base of All-Sorts

16 Hall Road, Norwich - once home to Norfolk Beds and now the base of All-Sorts - Credit: Google Street View

Its offering includes laundry brands such as Ariel, Bold, Surf and Persil as well as cleaning big-names Cif and Mr Muscle and toiletries from the likes of Lynx and Nivea.

It will open from 9am to 4pm all week bar Sunday, where it will open at the later time of 10am.

As well as offering an in-person shopping experience, customers can shop online and collect in-store, or arrange to have their products delivered for a small fee.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

xxx_01_dukespalacewharf_norwich_sep22

Two-bed city flat with balcony overlooking river selling for £270,000

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
An Adventure Leisure facility is coming to Norwich this winter 

Retail

All the exciting changes happening at Norwich Riverside

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
XO Kitchen and L’ Hexagone, in Norwich, were praised by world-renowned food critic Jay Rayner in his latest review

Food critic Jay Rayner heaps praise on two city restaurants

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The A146 Loddon Road junction with Fox Lane

Man in 20s dies after van crashes into field

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon