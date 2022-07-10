All of the independent record shops to visit in Norwich
With eight independent shops and an array of vintage stores also selling records, Norwich is a paradise for vinyl lovers.
From the latest cutting-edge indie releases at Soundclash to classic 1960s seven-inch singles at Out of Time, the city is the perfect place for a spot of crate digging.
1. Soundclash
Where? 28 St Benedicts Street, Norwich, NR2 4AQ
Opening hours: 10am to 5pm from Wednesday to Saturday, 11am to 5pm on Tuesday
A Norwich institution, this shop has been providing the people of Norwich with the latest releases, cult favourites and classics from a wide range of genres since 1991.
The store is particularly good for picking up new indie releases and is packed on Record Store Day.
2. Circular Sounds
Where? 5 St Benedicts Street, Norwich, NR2 4PE
Opening hours: 11am to 5pm from Wednesday to Friday, 10am to 5pm on Saturday
A second-hand vinyl paradise packed with CDs and vinyl from many genres and decades.
The shop is a great place to spend hours due to its racks and rows of music which are filled with rarities and bargains.
3. Venus Vinyl
Where? 136 Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1JD
Opening hours: 11am to 6pm from Wednesday to Friday, 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sunday
Beginning life as a London market stall, this new vinyl shop is perfect for picking up the latest obscure releases not stocked by other shops.
The store often features limited editions which are out of stock elsewhere, although unfortunately for those who like second-hand vinyl there are none at Venus Vinyl.
4. Beatniks
Where? 50 Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1JE
Opening hours: 10am to 5.30pm from Tuesday to Saturday
One of the best places in the city to pick up a musical bargain, with great prices on its large stock of second-hand vinyl and CDs.
The store is great for picking up cut-price classics and rarer cult albums with a particularly good selection of indie, punk and experimental music.
5. Out of Time
Where? 4 Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1HU
Opening hours: 10am to 5pm from Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 4.30pm Monday and Saturday
This small but well-stocked store in Magdalen Street is the place to go for retro 1950s and 1960s records, with a particularly impressive rack of 1960s beat and psychedelic singles.
There is also a selection of CDs and other music memorabilia.
6. Press to Play
Where? 54 St Benedicts St, Norwich, NR2 4AR
Opening hours: 11am to 5.30pm from Monday to Friday, Saturday 10am to 6pm
One of the best places to pick up the music of classic rockers such as The Rolling Stones, The Who and The Beatles, this shop features crates of reasonably priced vinyl and racks of affordable CDs.
The store also sells concert DVDs and a wall of rare records.
7. Fine City Sounds
Where? 22 Pottergate, Norwich, NR2 1DX
Opening hours: 10am to 4pm from Wednesday to Friday, Saturday 10am to 5pm
This record store features a large selection of singles and CDs by its entrance and a wide selection of vinyl up a small set of stairs at the rear.
The shop also has a selection of company record sleeves for sale, perfect for finding a match for sleeveless singles as well as a small selection of record players.
8. Lowell
Where? 8 Pottergate, Norwich, NR2 1DS
Opening hours: 10am to 5pm from Tuesday to Saturday, midday to 4.30pm Sunday
Although it only features a small selection of new records, Lowell does offer a good selection of the latest releases and also stocks some Record Store Day and Love Records Stores limited edition titles.
The rear of the store also offers a wide range of vintage clothing and items.