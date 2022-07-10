All of the independent record shops to visit in Norwich

Andy Tillett, owner of Press to Play record shop in St Benedicts Street, with a couple of his favourite Bowie vinyls. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

With eight independent shops and an array of vintage stores also selling records, Norwich is a paradise for vinyl lovers.

From the latest cutting-edge indie releases at Soundclash to classic 1960s seven-inch singles at Out of Time, the city is the perfect place for a spot of crate digging.

1. Soundclash

Paul Mills, owner of Soundclash Records on St Benedicts Street, Norwich. - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Where? 28 St Benedicts Street, Norwich, NR2 4AQ

Opening hours: 10am to 5pm from Wednesday to Saturday, 11am to 5pm on Tuesday

A Norwich institution, this shop has been providing the people of Norwich with the latest releases, cult favourites and classics from a wide range of genres since 1991.

The store is particularly good for picking up new indie releases and is packed on Record Store Day.

2. Circular Sounds

Circular Sounds in St Benedicts Street - Credit: Archant

Where? 5 St Benedicts Street, Norwich, NR2 4PE

Opening hours: 11am to 5pm from Wednesday to Friday, 10am to 5pm on Saturday

A second-hand vinyl paradise packed with CDs and vinyl from many genres and decades.

The shop is a great place to spend hours due to its racks and rows of music which are filled with rarities and bargains.

3. Venus Vinyl

Venus Vinyl started out on a market stall in London and now has a very popular shop in Magdalen Street - Credit: Venus Vinyl

Where? 136 Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1JD

Opening hours: 11am to 6pm from Wednesday to Friday, 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sunday

Beginning life as a London market stall, this new vinyl shop is perfect for picking up the latest obscure releases not stocked by other shops.

The store often features limited editions which are out of stock elsewhere, although unfortunately for those who like second-hand vinyl there are none at Venus Vinyl.

4. Beatniks

John Naylor of Beatniks in Magdalen Street. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Where? 50 Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1JE

Opening hours: 10am to 5.30pm from Tuesday to Saturday

One of the best places in the city to pick up a musical bargain, with great prices on its large stock of second-hand vinyl and CDs.

The store is great for picking up cut-price classics and rarer cult albums with a particularly good selection of indie, punk and experimental music.

5. Out of Time

Eric White, partner of Out of Time record store in Magdalen Street - Credit: Danielle Booden

Where? 4 Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1HU

Opening hours: 10am to 5pm from Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 4.30pm Monday and Saturday

This small but well-stocked store in Magdalen Street is the place to go for retro 1950s and 1960s records, with a particularly impressive rack of 1960s beat and psychedelic singles.

There is also a selection of CDs and other music memorabilia.

6. Press to Play

Press to Play record shop in St Benedicts Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Where? 54 St Benedicts St, Norwich, NR2 4AR

Opening hours: 11am to 5.30pm from Monday to Friday, Saturday 10am to 6pm

One of the best places to pick up the music of classic rockers such as The Rolling Stones, The Who and The Beatles, this shop features crates of reasonably priced vinyl and racks of affordable CDs.

The store also sells concert DVDs and a wall of rare records.

7. Fine City Sounds

Andrew Watson of Fine City Sounds. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Where? 22 Pottergate, Norwich, NR2 1DX

Opening hours: 10am to 4pm from Wednesday to Friday, Saturday 10am to 5pm

This record store features a large selection of singles and CDs by its entrance and a wide selection of vinyl up a small set of stairs at the rear.

The shop also has a selection of company record sleeves for sale, perfect for finding a match for sleeveless singles as well as a small selection of record players.

8. Lowell

Cat Stones at her shop Lowell in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Where? 8 Pottergate, Norwich, NR2 1DS

Opening hours: 10am to 5pm from Tuesday to Saturday, midday to 4.30pm Sunday

Although it only features a small selection of new records, Lowell does offer a good selection of the latest releases and also stocks some Record Store Day and Love Records Stores limited edition titles.

The rear of the store also offers a wide range of vintage clothing and items.