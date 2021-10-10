News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Behind the scenes at afternoon tea at the Assembly House

Author Picture Icon

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 2:30 PM October 10, 2021   
The Assembly House Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

The Assembly House Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Afternoon tea at the historic Assembly House in the city centre has always been a sight to behold. 

And bosses at the venue gave the Evening News a behind-the-scenes tour of what goes into putting on the spectacular display. 

The Assembly House has hosted themed teas including Harry Potter and Alice in Wonderland. 

The Assembly House Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Inside the Assembly House Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Of course, the Theatre Street restaurant and hotel isn't the only place in the city you can pick up a treat. 

Biddy’s in the Norwich Lanes has a unique take on afternoon tea, which is all made in their Aylsham bakery, as customers can chose their own tiers.

Chef Mark Mitson and Head Chef Richard Hughes inspecting an afternoon tea at the Assembly House Norw

Chef Mark Mitson and Head Chef Richard Hughes inspecting an afternoon tea at the Assembly House Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

You may also want to watch:

If you venture away from the city centre, you’ll find Bramleys in Hellesdon Hall Road. They use local suppliers and bakeries to bring you the freshest, highest quality food.

And at the Maid's Head in Tombland the team's  award-winning daily afternoon tea is served from 12pm to 5pm, which you can enjoy in their lounge, the WinePress Restaurant or, if the weather is nice, you can venture out into the courtyard.

Freshly made biscuits ready to be added to afternoon teas at the Assembly House Norwich. Pictures: B

Freshly made biscuits ready to be added to afternoon teas at the Assembly House Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Will Mitchell and Ria Bush enjoying an afternoon tea at the Assembly House. Pictures: Brittany Woodm

Will Mitchell and Ria Bush enjoying an afternoon tea at the Assembly House. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

The Assembly House Norwich on a sunny October day. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

The Assembly House Norwich on a sunny October day. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Assembly House norwich afternoon tea. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Assembly House Norwich afternoon tea. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Macaroons being made up at the Assembley House Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Macaroons being made up at the Assembley House Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

The Assembly House Norwich Pictures: Brittany Woodman

The Assembly House Norwich's Theatre Street Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Chef Mark Mitson making up some cakes for afternoon tea at the Assembly House Norwich. Pictures: Bri

Chef Mark Mitson making up some cakes for afternoon tea at the Assembly House Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant


Norwich News

