Behind the scenes at afternoon tea at the Assembly House
- Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant
Afternoon tea at the historic Assembly House in the city centre has always been a sight to behold.
And bosses at the venue gave the Evening News a behind-the-scenes tour of what goes into putting on the spectacular display.
The Assembly House has hosted themed teas including Harry Potter and Alice in Wonderland.
Of course, the Theatre Street restaurant and hotel isn't the only place in the city you can pick up a treat.
Biddy’s in the Norwich Lanes has a unique take on afternoon tea, which is all made in their Aylsham bakery, as customers can chose their own tiers.
If you venture away from the city centre, you’ll find Bramleys in Hellesdon Hall Road. They use local suppliers and bakeries to bring you the freshest, highest quality food.
And at the Maid's Head in Tombland the team's award-winning daily afternoon tea is served from 12pm to 5pm, which you can enjoy in their lounge, the WinePress Restaurant or, if the weather is nice, you can venture out into the courtyard.
