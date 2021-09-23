Pop up gallery and art shop is BACK

Published: 5:30 PM September 23, 2021 Updated: 5:48 PM September 23, 2021

Absolutely Artisan will be reopening in Norwich next month - Credit: Absolutely Artisan

A group of artists will be reopening their pop up shop and gallery in the city centre.

Absolutely Artisan enjoyed success earlier in the year when it took over a spot in the Royal Arcade.

And now the team has announced its coming back and will be in situ from October 18 to 31.

Browsing table at the previous Absolutely Artisan event in Norwich. - Credit: Absolutely Artisan

Absolutely Artisan was founded by city-based artists Safi Butler, 41 and Rachel Collier-Wilson, 53.

Rachel said: “As artists, we are passionate about Norwich and want to help create a vibrant independent shopping experience in the heart of the city centre.”

Rachel contacted a few agents advertising retail units in the heart of Norwich, hoping to negotiate a short-term rental agreement, and was delighted to find the Royal Arcade offered them a spot.

Safi Bulter is one of the creators of Absolutely Artisan in Norwich. - Credit: Safi Butler

She said: “We have taken up a second two week rental period following the overwhelming positive feedback from the September pop up shop.

“Throughout the two weeks we will be joined by several other talented artists and makers, and we will be running a couple of artist workshops upstairs.”

The shop will sell work as well as craft supplies.

Rachel and Safi said that they recognise that Norwich makers as a community are very keen to support each other to regenerate an independent shopping experience in Norwich.

Rachel Collier-Wilson is a founder of Absolutely Artisan in Norwich. - Credit: Absolutely Artisan

They said that they are extremely hopeful that short term rental of retail spaces becomes a regular, accessible thing to do.

“With a shared vision to bring economic and community life back into the centre of Norwich, pop up shops can create a location for a shopping and fun experience that can’t be replicated online,” said Rachel .

Absolutely Artisan will be in Unit 5 of the Royal Arcade, Monday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm and Sunday 11am to 4pm.

They said they have chosen artists that they think will complement each other as opposed to compete with each other.

The artists are as follows:

Instagram: @nart2collective

Safi Butler Art

Instagram: @safi_butler_art

Rachel Collier-Wilson

Instagram: @rachelmcw

Deborah Allan

Instagram: @re.creart

Jude Smith

@designsmithstudio

Debbie

@otto_loki

Erika

@la_plata_studio



