Pop up gallery and art shop is BACK
- Credit: Absolutely Artisan
A group of artists will be reopening their pop up shop and gallery in the city centre.
Absolutely Artisan enjoyed success earlier in the year when it took over a spot in the Royal Arcade.
And now the team has announced its coming back and will be in situ from October 18 to 31.
Absolutely Artisan was founded by city-based artists Safi Butler, 41 and Rachel Collier-Wilson, 53.
Rachel said: “As artists, we are passionate about Norwich and want to help create a vibrant independent shopping experience in the heart of the city centre.”
You may also want to watch:
Rachel contacted a few agents advertising retail units in the heart of Norwich, hoping to negotiate a short-term rental agreement, and was delighted to find the Royal Arcade offered them a spot.
She said: “We have taken up a second two week rental period following the overwhelming positive feedback from the September pop up shop.
Most Read
- 1 Monster rats 'the size of cats' invade city - and get in via the LOO
- 2 First look as Norwich's new £2.75m recycling centre opens
- 3 Spectacle of light with 'Norfolk's biggest ever firework display' announced
- 4 Siblings slam council for 'backtracking' on council flat
- 5 Plan for 1,600 homes would see new school and health centre open
- 6 WATCH: Bus and cyclist skip red light in city
- 7 City sees jobs bonanza – so why are job centres overflowing?
- 8 Star-studded cast announced for Norwich Theatre Royal 2021 panto
- 9 Norwich man found guilty of 33-year-old's murder
- 10 'It came out of the blue': Chinese takeaway gets one-star hygiene rating
“Throughout the two weeks we will be joined by several other talented artists and makers, and we will be running a couple of artist workshops upstairs.”
The shop will sell work as well as craft supplies.
Rachel and Safi said that they recognise that Norwich makers as a community are very keen to support each other to regenerate an independent shopping experience in Norwich.
They said that they are extremely hopeful that short term rental of retail spaces becomes a regular, accessible thing to do.
“With a shared vision to bring economic and community life back into the centre of Norwich, pop up shops can create a location for a shopping and fun experience that can’t be replicated online,” said Rachel .
Absolutely Artisan will be in Unit 5 of the Royal Arcade, Monday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm and Sunday 11am to 4pm.
They said they have chosen artists that they think will complement each other as opposed to compete with each other.
The artists are as follows:
Instagram: @nart2collective
Safi Butler Art
Instagram: @safi_butler_art
Rachel Collier-Wilson
Instagram: @rachelmcw
Deborah Allan
Instagram: @re.creart
Jude Smith
@designsmithstudio
Debbie
@otto_loki
Erika
@la_plata_studio