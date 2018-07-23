News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Green business centre wins top architectural award

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 12:28 PM July 23, 2018    Updated: 6:32 PM October 10, 2020
Representatives from the Enterprise Centre at Norwich's University of East Anglia, run by the Adapt Group, after winning a national Civic Voice Design Award in the Housing and New Build category, The awards were held in London. Picture: SENT IN BY ADAPT GROUP - Credit: SENT IN BY ADAPT GROUP

A green business hub has been praised for its architectural merit and community importance after winning a top national award.

The Enterprise Centre at the University of East Anglia (UEA) in Norwich was opened in 2015.

It provides office space for small and medium-sized enterprises which work alongside UEA students and academics.

The environmentally-friendly building, managed by Adapt Low Carbon Group, won a Civic Voice Design Award in the Housing and New Build Category.

These awards recognise buildings, places and spaces loved by local people and the Enterprise Centre was nominated by the Norwich Society.

Prof John French, Adapt Group chief executive officer, said: 'The organisation has such a keen focus on the importance of a building to the local community and we are delighted to be recognised.'

