Bus shelter in Caister destroyed after being hit by lorry

PUBLISHED: 19:11 16 November 2018

Bus shelter on Ormesby Road, Caister damaged after being hit by lorry. PIC: Caister Parish Council Facebook.

Archant

‘It’s just lucky no-one was hurt’ - that is the message after a bus shelter close to a pub in Caister was flattened by a lorry that had been turning around.

The shelter on Ormesby Road, Caister, was demolished after it was struck by a lorry which had been looking to turn around in the nearby Centurion pub car park.

The pub has been contacted but insists the incident had “nothing to do with the pub” and said the vehicle had just been using the pub car park to turn around in.

The incident, which is believed to have happened sometime on Thursday (November 15) afternoon, prompted the parish council, which owns the shelter, to upload some images of the damage on its Facebook page.

It said: “The remains of the bus shelter on Ormesby road hit by a lorry yesterday lucky no one was waiting inside at the time.”

Elizabeth Dyble, parish council clerk, said: “It was quite a shock.

“It’s been there (the bus shelter) for years.

“It’s just lucky that no-one was hurt.

“If anyone was standing at the bus stop at the time...it was lucky.”

It is understood the driver of the lorry which struck the shelter has provided his details to those who were present at the time of the incident.

Those details are expected to be passed onto the parish council, although they have not yet recieved them.

Tony Baker, chairman of Caister Parish Council, did not see the incident take place, but has been told what happened.

He said it was a “straight forward accident” and was “just glad no-one had been hurt”

A spokseman for Norfolk police said they had not been contacted about the incident.

In January last year, an investigation was launched by First Bus after one of their buses crashed into a bus shelter on Bowthorpe Road in Norwich.

The crash, involving bus travelling towards the city centre, happened near the junction with Gipsy Lane in the afternoon and caused the glass to shatter and damage to the structure.

A police officer came across the incident while a spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said an ambulance crew was passing the scene and pulled over to help.

They put a call through to the critical incident team but it was decided that no other crews were needed. No-one was taken to hospital.

