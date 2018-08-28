Search

Bus service delayed following incident at Norwich Bus Station

PUBLISHED: 11:50 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:50 31 December 2018

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2015

Bus passengers are being warned to expect delays this morning following an accident at Norwich Bus Station.

People catching the Konnectbus number four service from Norwich to Swanton Morley have been advised the 11.15am service has been delayed leaving the station due to an accident.

On Twitter the bus provider tweeted: “Service update - 11.15 (4) Norwich to Swanton Morley is expected to leave the Bus Station at 1130. This delay is due to the bus being involved in an accident at Norwich Bus Station. Now expected at Hospital at 11.45”

More to follow

