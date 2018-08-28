Buses to replace trains between Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft

File photo of Greater Anglia train. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant. ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Due to resignalling work trains will be replaced by buses on the Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft line this week.

The replacement bus services will be in place until Friday as the line is blocked due to the engineering work.

Until Thursday buses will not serve Brundall Gardens due to emergency roadworks, with the nearest pick up and drop off at Blofield Road in Brundall.

For further information on the work and the bus timetable visit the Greater Anglia website.