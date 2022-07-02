Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Fire crews called to bus fire in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:31 AM July 2, 2022
Updated: 11:33 AM July 2, 2022
A bus caught on fire on Thorpe Road this morning.

A bus caught fire on Thorpe Road in Norwich on Saturday morning - Credit: Archant

Fire crews were called to a bus which was ablaze in Norwich. 

Appliances from Carrow and Sprowston were called to the vehicle fire on Thorpe Road at about 9.10am on Saturday morning.

They used hose reel jets and compressed air foam systems to extinguish the fire at the bus's back end.

The Konnectbus remains on the road but is in a city-bound bus lane, near to the junction with Cotman Road, so hasn't caused much disruption to traffic.

The incident was under control by about 9.40am.

Thorpe Road bus fire

A bus caught fire on Thorpe Road in Norwich on Saturday morning - Credit: Archant




