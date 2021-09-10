News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Breaking

Bus involved in city centre crash with van

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:42 PM September 10, 2021    Updated: 1:15 PM September 10, 2021
A bus has been involved in a collision with a van in the Orford Place area of Norwich.

A bus has been involved in a collision with a van in the Orford Place area of Norwich. - Credit: Grace Piercy

A bus has been involved in a crash in Red Lion Street in Norwich.

Police were called to the incident shortly after 11:30am to the adjacent Orford Place, to reports of a two vehicle collision between a bus and a van.

It appears a taxi and Royal Mail van have been damaged as well.

Minor injuries have been reported for the vehicle drivers and the road was closed at the St Stephens Street junction while recovery of the vehicles took place.

All roads have now reopened.

The front of the Sanders Coaches bus has been completely knocked off and a window has been smashed, while the front of the van has been dented.

A bus has been involved in a collision with a van in Norwich.

A bus has been involved in a collision with a van in Norwich. - Credit: Grace Piercy

One ambulance and three police cars were on the scene but have now left.

Most Read

  1. 1 Severe disruption after van catches fire at St Stephens roundabout
  2. 2 'It's so Victorian': Parents' fury over super strict school rules
  3. 3 Police hunt this man after patient's death at Norfolk private hospital
  1. 4 Opening of new Norwich recycling centre delayed, as current one shuts
  2. 5 Only Fools and Horses star cancels Norwich show due to cancer battle
  3. 6 Woman arrested after car rolls and hits three others
  4. 7 Friends prepared to go to court over £100 charges for two minute stops
  5. 8 Norwich man part of trio sentenced over kidnapping
  6. 9 The nine best restaurants in Norwich according to Tripadvisor
  7. 10 Opening of new £2.75m Norwich recycling centre delayed

Crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue were also called to the scene at around 11.30am following the collision and made the vehicles and scene safe.

A bus has been involved in a collision with a van in the Orford Place area of Norwich.

A bus has been involved in a collision with a van in the Orford Place area of Norwich. - Credit: Grace Piercy

Fire engines from Carrow and Earlham attended the incident and left the scene at 11.47am.

Sanders Coaches says all routes have now returned to normal.

A bus has been involved in a collision with a van in the Orford Place area of Norwich.

A bus has been involved in a collision with a van in the Orford Place area of Norwich. - Credit: Grace Piercy

A bus has been involved in a collision with a van in the Orford Place area of Norwich.

A bus has been involved in a collision with a van in the Orford Place area of Norwich. - Credit: Grace Piercy


Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Travellers camping on sainsburys car park on queens road in Norwich

Police monitoring 'unauthorised encampment' on Sainsbury's car park

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
St Augustine's Gate

Norwich Live

Body found in Norwich flat

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Over 10,000 Norwich City fans returned to Carrow ROad in the biggest event at the stadium since Febr

'Very sorry and upset': Frustration as Canaries stars unable to show up

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Traffic at Longwater retail park in Costessey. Picture: Gary Blundell

Warning roadworks cannot overrun at busy roundabout near A47

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon