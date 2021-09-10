Bus involved in city centre crash with van

Breaking

Published: 12:42 PM September 10, 2021 Updated: 1:15 PM September 10, 2021

A bus has been involved in a collision with a van in the Orford Place area of Norwich. - Credit: Grace Piercy

A bus has been involved in a crash in Red Lion Street in Norwich.

Police were called to the incident shortly after 11:30am to the adjacent Orford Place, to reports of a two vehicle collision between a bus and a van.

It appears a taxi and Royal Mail van have been damaged as well.

Minor injuries have been reported for the vehicle drivers and the road was closed at the St Stephens Street junction while recovery of the vehicles took place.

All roads have now reopened.

The front of the Sanders Coaches bus has been completely knocked off and a window has been smashed, while the front of the van has been dented.

One ambulance and three police cars were on the scene but have now left.

Crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue were also called to the scene at around 11.30am following the collision and made the vehicles and scene safe.

Fire engines from Carrow and Earlham attended the incident and left the scene at 11.47am.

Sanders Coaches says all routes have now returned to normal.

