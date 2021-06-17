Teen motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with bus in Norwich

Published: 2:37 PM June 17, 2021 Updated: 2:54 PM June 17, 2021

A bus and motorcycle crashed in All Saints Green in Norwich. - Credit: Kian Low

A teenage motorcyclist was taken to hospital after being involved in a crash with a bus on Thursday.

The police were called at 12.22pm to a collision at the end of All Saints Green, just down from John Lewis, at the junction with Surrey Street.

The police and ambulance service were called to a crash between a motorcycle and bus in All Saints Green. - Credit: Kian Low

The motorcyclist attended the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with a leg injury, but it is not life-threatening or life-changing.

The windscreen of the Coastlink bus involved appeared to have been smashed in the incident.

There was a road closure at Surrey Street from 12.43pm but the incident has now been cleared.