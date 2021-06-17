Teen motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with bus in Norwich
Published: 2:37 PM June 17, 2021 Updated: 2:54 PM June 17, 2021
- Credit: Kian Low
A teenage motorcyclist was taken to hospital after being involved in a crash with a bus on Thursday.
The police were called at 12.22pm to a collision at the end of All Saints Green, just down from John Lewis, at the junction with Surrey Street.
The motorcyclist attended the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with a leg injury, but it is not life-threatening or life-changing.
The windscreen of the Coastlink bus involved appeared to have been smashed in the incident.
There was a road closure at Surrey Street from 12.43pm but the incident has now been cleared.
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus