News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Teen motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with bus in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:37 PM June 17, 2021    Updated: 2:54 PM June 17, 2021
A bus and motorcycle crashed in All Saints Green in Norwich. 

A bus and motorcycle crashed in All Saints Green in Norwich. - Credit: Kian Low

A teenage motorcyclist was taken to hospital after being involved in a crash with a bus on Thursday.

The police were called at 12.22pm to a collision at the end of All Saints Green, just down from John Lewis, at the junction with Surrey Street.

The police and ambulance service were called to a crash between a motorcycle and bus in All Saints Green. 

The police and ambulance service were called to a crash between a motorcycle and bus in All Saints Green. - Credit: Kian Low

The motorcyclist attended the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with a leg injury, but it is not life-threatening or life-changing.

The windscreen of the Coastlink bus involved appeared to have been smashed in the incident. 

There was a road closure at Surrey Street from 12.43pm but the incident has now been cleared. 

Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Block, Norwich

Reaction to plans for new Norwich Block entertainment venue

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The signs appeared last week on the Jack Wills London Street store

Norwich's Jack Wills store to close

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Police delivering crime kit

‘Burglars will think twice’ - Police hand out security kits to 4,000 homes

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
A man is in a critical condition after he was assaulted in St Andrews Street, Norwich, on Sunday, June 13. 

Man charged with attempted murder after serious Norwich assault

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus