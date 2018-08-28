Parked cars block bus route for four hours

A bus service can run its normal route four hours after parked cars blocked the road.

The Konectbus 50 service was unable to go down Peckover Road, Norwich, near Eaton Park, as cars had been parked on both sides of the road.

A diversion was put in place forcing the bus to go down Norvic Drive, turn left into Rugge Drive before heading back to Norwich.

Route 50 takes commuters from Mousehold Health, through Norwich, to Eaton Park.

It comes after the same service was affected by “inconsiderate parking” in Gertrude Road last month.

The road was also blocked for four hours.

