Petrol station remains closed after sewage leak at supermarket

Ben Hardy

Published: 11:37 AM August 21, 2021   
Tesco store at SprowstonPhoto: Bill SmithCopy: For: ENArchant © 2007(01603) 772434

The Tesco Extra store in Sprowston - Credit: Archant © 2007

A burst sewage pipe has caused disruption at a supermarket on the outskirts of Norwich.

The petrol station at the Sprowston Tesco in Blue Boar Lane remains closed on Saturday morning as a result of the burst pipe which occurred on Friday afternoon. 

Anglian Water were called around 1.30pm on Friday to the store with the team on site until Saturday morning to clear up the water. 

A spokeswoman for Anglian Water said: "A clear up has taken place and Tesco is still accessible. Everyone can get in and out and there is no issue with traffic or anything.

"I know they have cleared it and everything is now working as it should. 

"The team is still sorting it out at the moment [11am] and there is no more customer impact." 

The petrol station remains closed while staff wait for electricians to check it is safe. 

Tesco has been contacted for comment.


Norwich News

